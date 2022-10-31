Read full article on original website
High school football predictions for 1st round of playoffs
After 11 weeks of high school football, the playoffs begin this week. Up until now, goals have been to qualify for the state tournament and for each team to earn the best seeding it can to best position itself for a run. Now it’s all about surviving and advancing.
cbs17
Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
Laurinburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mark Mitchell's insane defensive potential
The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when ...
NC high school football NCHSAA rankings: Top playoff seeds, rankings clash in 4A
High school football teams in NC have reached the playoffs. Some NCHSAA seeds appear to have missed the mark a bit. See who’s ranked where in the final poll before playoffs begin.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Dustin Owen Britt of West End
Dustin Owen Britt, 33, a lifelong resident of West End, passed suddenly on October 29, 2022. Dusty was born January 11, 1989 and was raised in West End, NC. He worked as a carpenter. He was a very humble person, simple and fun loving. He was ever present in the background of everyone’s lives.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Ezekiel Isaiah Thomas of Carthage
Ezekiel Isaiah Thomas, age 12, of Carthage, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Ezekiel was born on October 13, 2010 in Durham County, NC to Emily Beth Thomas. Ezekiel was in the 5th grade at Carthage Elementary School. He enjoyed playing video games, hunting, fishing, shooting basketball and most of all, working with his Papa.
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County Concert Band Holiday Concert Dec. 18
The Moore County Concert Band will be performing a selection of holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec.18 at 2 p.m. in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
Up and Coming Weekly
Veterans Day Parade to honor heroes at home
The tenth annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fayetteville will kick off Heroes Homecoming week this year. The Cumberland County Veterans Council created Heroes Homecoming in 2011 as a way of showing all veterans that the community remembers and appreciates their courage, sacrifice and everything they did to defend our freedom.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
southernpines.net
Scheduled Water Outage Nov 3, 2022
In support of the NCDOT bridge project near Nick’s Creek, there will be a water outage Thursday, November 3rd from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The outage will affect customers along NC Hwy 22, between Nick’s Creek and McCaskill Rd. Once service is restored, customers may notice cloudiness...
WRAL
Celebrate veterans with parades in Raleigh, Fayetteville on Saturday
The annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 5, in front of the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The parade will honor veterans at Fort Bragg and those who support and help veterans in Cumberland County. The parade will include a convoy of military vehicles, marching bands and much more.
WMBF
UNC Pembroke student dies in Robeson County crash after running through stop sign, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said an 18-year-old was killed in a crash in the Pembroke area on Tuesday night. First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of University and St. Anna roads, near the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
wkml.com
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
sandhillssentinel.com
School district receives state safety funding
Moore County Schools has been awarded $618,026 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. In addition, Moore Montessori Community School has been awarded $47,378. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public...
