Eye Opener: Final push in Pennsylvania
Just four days before the midterms, control of Congress could hinge on Pennsylvania. Also, Twitter is expected to start laying off employees, as its new billionaire owner Elon Musk takes over. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Biden makes final pitch to save incumbent Democrats
President Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats' major concerns before next week's midterm elections. Mr. Biden's four-state, three-day trip includes California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, Mr. Biden...
11/3: Red and Blue
Pennsylvania candidates make last efforts to win over voters; Paul Pelosi leaves hospital after being attacked.
Oprah endorses John Fetterman over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
TV icon Oprah Winfrey on Thursday endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race and rejected Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom she had helped launch to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought him on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey...
Fetterman says he's "proud" to campaign with "100% sedition-free" presidents, Biden and Obama
Washington — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman said Thursday that he's "proud" to appear alongside President Biden and former President Barack Obama in the closing days of his campaign for the Senate and praised the two as "100% sedition-free." In an interview with CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent...
John Fetterman defends record on crime
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
Georgia battleground: Early voter turnout shatters records
Early voter turnout in the battleground state of Georgia has shattered records. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion is following the state’s governor's race and a tight Senate race that could help determine control of Congress.
Three Meals in Georgia reveals what is on voters' minds heading into midterm election
In our series "Three Meals," CBS News co-anchor Nate Burleson discusses top issues for Georgia voters heading into the midterm election.
Georgia gubernatorial candidates sharply divided on key issues as midterms approach
While the races for control of the House and Senate are getting most of the headlines, Americans are paying close attention to several key gubernatorial races. In Georgia, it's a high stakes rematch of the 2018 election between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. CBS News joined...
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock
DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — Someone like Erika Hardwick has come to the door of millions of Georgia voters. A paid canvasser for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Hardwick was working the southwest Georgia town of Dawson on a warm October afternoon. She was trying to motivate people in the town 135 miles (215 kilometers) south of Atlanta to cast ballots on or before Tuesday.
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams on Georgia gubernatorial race and voter turnout
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" from Georgia to discuss her recent interviews with the state's gubernatorial candidates. She shares what Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams had to say about their polling and about voter turnout and suppression allegations.
Election Potpourri: Poll shows Democrats leading all the way down the ballot
In addition to picking the next governor and United States Senator, Illinois voters are also being asked to choose several executive branch officers as well. According to the latest Emerson College/The Hill/WGN TV poll, Democratic candidates are leading in every contest. Here are some of the higher profile political races across the state of Illinois: […]
2022 midterms have "significant stakes for the climate." These are the state and local measures to watch.
The countdown to Election Day is now in the single digits, and this year there are a number of major issues on the line. One of those issues could have implications for humanity as a whole: climate change. "This midterm election has significant stakes for the climate," Geoffrey Henderson, a...
Abortion clinic in Kansas that opened days after Roe struck down is inundated with calls
When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court's June decision...
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
Some GOP voters in Georgia plan to support a Kemp-Warnock split ticket
Some Republican voters in Georgia have said they plan on supporting a split ticket, with GOP Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock rather than Republican challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss,
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball fever
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is widening in the state’s gubernatorial race one week from the midterms, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Tuesday found 52 percent of very likely voters supported...
