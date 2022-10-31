ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye Opener: Final push in Pennsylvania

Just four days before the midterms, control of Congress could hinge on Pennsylvania. Also, Twitter is expected to start laying off employees, as its new billionaire owner Elon Musk takes over. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Biden makes final pitch to save incumbent Democrats

President Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats' major concerns before next week's midterm elections. Mr. Biden's four-state, three-day trip includes California, Illinois and Pennsylvania. In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, Mr. Biden...
John Fetterman defends record on crime

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against Republican Mehmet Oz's claims that the Democrat is soft on crime. Oz and his allies have spent millions linking Fetterman to rising crime. Fetterman spoke with Robert Costa in an exclusive interview.
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
The Associated Press

In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock

DAWSON, Ga. (AP) — Someone like Erika Hardwick has come to the door of millions of Georgia voters. A paid canvasser for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Hardwick was working the southwest Georgia town of Dawson on a warm October afternoon. She was trying to motivate people in the town 135 miles (215 kilometers) south of Atlanta to cast ballots on or before Tuesday.
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball fever

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
