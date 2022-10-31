Read full article on original website
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
US News and World Report
Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran
The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Says China and Russia Have Leverage to Stop North Korea Nuclear Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States had...
US News and World Report
Canada Orders Three Chinese Firms to Exit Lithium Mining
OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
US News and World Report
North Korea Flies Jets, Fires Artillery Near Border After U.S. and South Extend Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, and Pyongyang again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. The North Korean manoeuvres follow the firing of more than 80 rounds...
US News and World Report
Mexico Succession Puts Scientist on Path to Be First Woman President
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a 60-year-old...
US News and World Report
Exchange Operator Cboe's Quarterly Earnings Top Wall St. Expectations
(Reuters) -Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations, as market uncertainty drove trading volumes higher. Shares of Cboe were up 3.69% at $128.59 shortly after the market opened. Cboe saw heavy demand for its proprietary products, which include options linked to...
US News and World Report
Russia Urges United Nations to Help Ease Its Food and Fertiliser Exports
(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative...
US News and World Report
Swiss Again Reject German Request to Re-Export Swiss Ammunition to Ukraine
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had written to the government in Bern last month asking for permission to...
US News and World Report
North Korea Tests Inter-Continental Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.
North Korea accelerated its brazen and provocative weapons tests on Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching U.S. territories in the Pacific or even the mainland. Japan reported early Thursday that North Korea had fired a missile in its direction that landed in the sea,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Crypto Exchange Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions
LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto giant Binance has processed Iranian transactions with a value of $8 billion since 2018 despite U.S. sanctions intended to cut Iran off from the global financial system, blockchain data show. Almost all the funds, some $7.8 billion, flowed between Binance and Iran's largest crypto exchange, Nobitex,...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Tests China Ties With Inaugural Visit, to Discuss Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in China on a one-day trip on Friday, becoming the first G7 leader to visit since the start of COVID-19 and President Xi Jinping solidifying his grip on power with a third term as Communist Party general secretary. The trip comes amid...
US News and World Report
G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
US News and World Report
Iran Marks 1979 US Embassy Takeover Amid Nationwide Protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various...
Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul
Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover. "Elon Musk has demonstrated that it’s not possible for him to keep the brand safeguards that have existed on Twitter in place.
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Urges Xi to Exert Influence on Russia
BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz is in...
US News and World Report
Biden Vows to 'Free Iran' in West Coast Campaign Speech
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in California,...
