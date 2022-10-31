Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president

Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama.

“I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.

“I mean there’s not a cooler — all the presidents that I’ve, you know, [been] able to meet, from Jimmy Carter up,” Kid Rock, who was born Bob Ritchie, told Maher.

“He can get down,” the performer exclaimed of his desire to grab a cold one with the 44th president. “I want to drink beer with him.”

“I didn’t like a lot of his policies,” he continued. “I didn’t vote for him.”

But the 51-year-old entertainer recalled coming face-to-face with Obama alongside Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in 2009 after performing at an inaugural ball geared toward young people.

When he was invited to meet Obama backstage after the performance, Kid Rock said the Secret Service barred him from bringing along his teenage son to shake hands with the country’s first Black president.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Morning Report

“[Obama’s] a big deal, you know? It was a big deal for me too. I’m, like, ‘F—ing hope this motherf—– gets it right because I ain’t voted for him,’” he said.

“Michelle looked beautiful. Barack’s cool as a cucumber in a bowl of hot sauce,” Kid Rock recalled.

“We say hello. [Obama’s] like, ‘Tell me what going on, Rock.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll tell you what’s going on. My son is sitting out the door who’s mixed. His mother’s Black. I’m, like, kinda big deal, like, you know, if you’d like to say hi to him for a second.’”

“He’s like, ‘Sure, bring him in,’” Kid Rock said Obama told his security detail.

“I look at the Secret Service guy. I’m like, ‘F— you.’”

The Grammy Award nominee has been one of Trump’s most prominent supporters, making visits to the White House in 2017 and 2018.

“Real Time” host Maher, a Trump critic, said during the wide-ranging chat with Kid Rock that he didn’t want to “quibble” about politics.

Kid Rock revealed he had lost two “really close friends” due to his political views.

“They weren’t friends,” Maher replied.

“Let’s just not instinctively hate somebody because of who they are and what team they’re on,” Maher insisted, saying Americans have to “stop shutting each other out.”

“You can hate him,” Maher said of Trump, but “you can’t hate everybody who likes him.”

“I will never understand why you like this whiny little bitch,” Maher told Kid Rock with a smile. “You’re such a real man, and he’s such a little bitch.”

“He’s the greatest friend you can have, and he’s the guy you want in the front line if you have to fight,” Kid Rock later said of Trump.

“He is everything wrong with human beings stuffed into one man,” Maher countered of the ex-president.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.