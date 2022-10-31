Read full article on original website
"kicket"
2d ago
I would not want to go with the 5year old kid not the pregnant women both would make the trip miserable neither would be able to ride most rides so I don't think the girlfriend not wanting to go is a big deal, just go without her
Lavonda Hunt
2d ago
good for her. she doesn't owe ANYONE an explanation! if she CHOOSES to decline the offer, that's HER RIGHT and CHOICE to make!
Jacob Garrison
1d ago
The great thing about these articles is seeing common people come out of the woodwork admitting they'd do the same thing lol.
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
disneydining.com
Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction
No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
I Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion
You gotta get it together, my fellow Americans.
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneydining.com
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
disneydining.com
Widow of Man Who Died After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Speaks Out
We previously shared the tragic news of an 83-year-old man who died after riding the iconic Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopoleMover attraction at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. Now, the widow of the deceased man is speaking out. The elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding Magic...
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
disneydining.com
A Grieving Widow’s Journey to Disney World to Bury Husband’s Ashes Goes Terribly Wrong
Earlier this month, a grieving woman who visited the Walt Disney World Resort to bury her late husband’s ashes was met with an awful surprise after the airline failed to load her luggage on the aircraft. Disney World means a lot of things to a lot of people. “Crazy...
msn.com
Royal Caribbean saw its largest booking day in history after opening reservations for the world's biggest cruise ship sailing in 2024 — take a look around the ship
Slide 1 of 42: Royal Caribbean International saw its largest booking day ever after opening reservations for the Icon of the Seas. The new 1,198-foot-long mega-ship will be able to accommodate 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. Take a look around the new ship filled with eight neighborhoods, seven pools, and a waterfall. Read the original article on Business Insider.
