Hastings, NE

1011now.com

Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
NEBRASKA STATE
Aurora News Register

Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished

A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
AURORA, NE
klkntv.com

York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets prison time for meth distribution charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge

GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

