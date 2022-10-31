Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
Kearney Hub
Last Kearney yard waste collection for 2022 scheduled
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the last regular yard waste collection for 2022 will be during the week of Nov. 16-17. Kearney residents are reminded that yard waste such as leaves, grass clippings, garden debris and tree waste is banned from being placed in any trash container.
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Aurora News Register
Iconic Chuck’s building soon to be demolished
A piece of Aurora’s business history could soon be coming down based on plans discussed and approved last week by the Aurora Board of Adjustment. The structure along the busy Highway 34 corridor at 850 Q St., home for many years to Chuck’s Drive-In, is now one step closer to demolition. Jr Roebuck, owner of Roebuck Enterprises, owns the property and applied for a variance, which in effect would…
klkntv.com
York clinic warns of scammer posing as employee
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — York residents are reporting a new scam via phone. York Medical Clinic said someone is spoofing its phone number and pretending to be an employee named Kendall Mauer. If you receive a phone call purportedly from the clinic asking for any personal information, like your...
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
News Channel Nebraska
$600 million Heartwell Renewables plant is ‘once-in-a-generation’ project for Hastings
HASTINGS, NE — A once-in-a-generation project in underway in Hastings. That’s the phrase Mayor Corey Stutte used at Thursday’s groundbreaking for the Heartwell Renewables production plant. He says there will be a multiplier effect locally on the $600 million investment pledged by the business. “The scale of...
Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets prison time for meth distribution charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison on a drug distribution charge. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down a 45-month prison term to 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire. This comes after he was convicted for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Stolen semi exploded at Nebraska park, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Last week, Merrick County sheriff’s deputies responded to a loud explosion at Stranburg Park, just south of Central City. About 3:40 a.m. om Thursday, deputies found a semi engulfed in flames. Investigators think the trailer was stolen from Hordville, a village about 7 miles...
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
knopnews2.com
Kearney man arrested following overnight standoff with State Patrol at Lexington motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 27-year old Kearney man early Wednesday morning who was in possession of an unauthorized firearm and had an active arrest warrant. Late Tuesday night, the Lexington Police Department contacted NSP regarding a man with an arrest warrant. Police believed...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man receives prison time for drug-related charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Grand Island man was given almost four years of prison time for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Guillermo Fraire, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 months’ imprisonment. Fraire was convictied for distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. once he is released from prison There is no parole in the federal system.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NebraskaTV
Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
