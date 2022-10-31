ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

BlueDevilCountry

Duke catches possible break for Champions Classic game

When the young Duke basketball team plays defending national champion Kansas as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 15, the Jayhawks will be without legendary head coach Bill Self and his top assistant, Kurtis Townsend. On Wednesday, Kansas announced the ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?

The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Boston College in Week Ten

After a blowout win over Miami on the road and a restful bye week, the Duke Blue Devils are looking to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time in four years when they take on Boston College on Friday night. Duke is heavy favorites heading in to the game, with Vegas odds pitting Mike Elko's group as 9.5-point favorites.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is on a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 5-3 on the season and will play host to James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium as they try to get to six wins - which would make them bowl-eligible. The Cardinals appeared in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

