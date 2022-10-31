Read full article on original website
Related
Duke catches possible break for Champions Classic game
When the young Duke basketball team plays defending national champion Kansas as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 15, the Jayhawks will be without legendary head coach Bill Self and his top assistant, Kurtis Townsend. On Wednesday, Kansas announced the ...
Will all five 2023 Duke commits sign early?
The 2023 Duke basketball haul consists of five verbal commits and remains No. 1 in the country with a rating just a fraction of a point higher than Kentucky on the 247Sports Team Rankings. RELATED: Kentucky threatening Duke's top 2023 ranking But with the early signing period (Nov. 9-16) beginning ...
How to Watch: Duke vs Boston College in Week Ten
After a blowout win over Miami on the road and a restful bye week, the Duke Blue Devils are looking to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time in four years when they take on Boston College on Friday night. Duke is heavy favorites heading in to the game, with Vegas odds pitting Mike Elko's group as 9.5-point favorites.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
2022 Boys Soccer playoff preview: Breaking down the matchups and players to watch
After taking a look at the four SouthCoast teams that qualified for the MIAA boys soccer state playoffs — Bishop Stang, GNB Voc-Tech, New Bedford and Old Rochester — here are the top 10 players to watch in the postseason. CARTER DENNIS AND MASON DeALMEIDA, BISHOP STANG Dennis has been unstoppable on offense, scoring...
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is on a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 5-3 on the season and will play host to James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium as they try to get to six wins - which would make them bowl-eligible. The Cardinals appeared in...
Comments / 0