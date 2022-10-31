(KWNO)-IdaMae Inez Bacon, 84, of Winona, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. IdaMae was born May 4, 1938, in Friendship, WI, to Raymond and LelahMae (Runnels) Williams. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School. On September 28, 1956, she married Edgar Kent Bacon. Throughout the years, they lived in Friendship, Green Bay, and Milwaukee before moving to the Rushford and Winona area in 1978. IdaMae worked various jobs throughout the years, including at Lake Center Industries, Riverside Electronics, and Semcac Senior Dining, where she really found her niche in service to others. She was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winona.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO