winonaradio.com
IdaMae Inez Bacon
(KWNO)-IdaMae Inez Bacon, 84, of Winona, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. IdaMae was born May 4, 1938, in Friendship, WI, to Raymond and LelahMae (Runnels) Williams. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School. On September 28, 1956, she married Edgar Kent Bacon. Throughout the years, they lived in Friendship, Green Bay, and Milwaukee before moving to the Rushford and Winona area in 1978. IdaMae worked various jobs throughout the years, including at Lake Center Industries, Riverside Electronics, and Semcac Senior Dining, where she really found her niche in service to others. She was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winona.
winonaradio.com
MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Making a Difference With Donations
(KWNO)-MiEnergy Cooperative members elect to donate $6,000, with $3,000 going towards organizations in Minnesota. All funds for Operation Round Up are generated by members of the MiEnergy Cooperative through voluntary, tax-deductible donations made via their electric bills. While the average donation may seem small at only six dollars per year,...
winonaradio.com
Warrior Football Catapults to 3rd in Regional Rankings After Win Over Augustana as Focus Turns to Upper Iowa
(KWMN)- The Winona State Warrior football team earned their third straight victory to improve to 7-2 after shutting down Augustana, 24-7. Head Coach Brian Bergstrom spent all of last week emphasizing the importance of starting fast, and that’s just what the Warriors did. Thanks to Trevor Paulsen and Darryl Williams, the Warriors scored twice in the opening frame. One touchdown on a 30-yard dot From Paulsen to Williams and another on a 15-yard strike from Paulsen to Williams again.
