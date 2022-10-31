ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA docks Sixers second-round picks in 2023, 2024 for tampering charges

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers were very active in free agency rather quickly when they signed PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen at the outset of free agency.

Combine that with the peculiar decision of James Harden to leave a lot of money on the table to allow those moves to be made and the NBA became a little curious about what was going on with the team.

After a very long investigation, the Sixers have been docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024, which leaves them with only two tradeable second-round picks in the next seven years.

The Sixers can trade either a 2023 second-round pick of either their own or the more favorable of Atlanta’s, Charlotte’s, or Brooklyn’s or they can wait until 2029.

With the decision and the lack of draft picks, the Sixers will likely be less active on the trade market since they will not have as many assets to offer.

