Tallahassee, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

famuathletics.com

Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar Earned SWAC Honors Following Weekend Sweep

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned more SWAC honors following the weekend sweep in Baton Rouge to improve their conference record to 12-0. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player of the Week. Brooke Hudson was a digs machine for the Rattlers as she finished the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers win exhibition match versus West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | In women's basketball exhibition play on Wednesday evening, the Rattlers tallied a 62-58 win over the visiting West Florida Argonauts. Ahriahna Grizzle led the team with 26 points, four assists, and five steals. Dylan Horton followed with 15 points. It was a close contest most of the way. West Florida's largest lead was 37-31 with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Rattlers took control in the third, making it a 47-41 game for their largest lead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”

Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting. Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT. Viewer submitted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting

Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say

Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...

