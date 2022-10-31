Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
famuathletics.com
Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar Earned SWAC Honors Following Weekend Sweep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M volleyball's Brooke Hudson and Irem Ucar earned more SWAC honors following the weekend sweep in Baton Rouge to improve their conference record to 12-0. Brooke Hudson - Defensive Player of the Week. Brooke Hudson was a digs machine for the Rattlers as she finished the...
famuathletics.com
Rattlers win exhibition match versus West Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | In women's basketball exhibition play on Wednesday evening, the Rattlers tallied a 62-58 win over the visiting West Florida Argonauts. Ahriahna Grizzle led the team with 26 points, four assists, and five steals. Dylan Horton followed with 15 points. It was a close contest most of the way. West Florida's largest lead was 37-31 with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Rattlers took control in the third, making it a 47-41 game for their largest lead.
Colin Hurley, a top Class of 2025 quarterback, commits to LSU over Alabama, Florida
One of the Sunshine State’s top quarterbacks of the Class of 2025 has made his decision on where he will be playing college football once he’s done at Trinity Christian Academy. Conquerors’ 4-star quarterback Colin Hurley announced via Twitter that he was committing to the LSU Tigers on ...
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
For two families, a Southern education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
A 10-month examination by the LSU Cold Case Project provides a much clearer picture of one of the most troubling episodes in race relations in Baton Rouge. Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter, Annalise Vidrine, LSU Manship School News Service. Published: 8:37 AM CDT November 1, 2022. Updated: 8:37 AM...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
WCTV
Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting. Updated: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT. Viewer submitted...
Southern Digest
Decades of Trimming and Achieving: SULC honors Longtime Barber, Irvin, Sr.
The Southern University Student BAR Association Diversity Committee presented the “Creating a More Respectful World” award to Robert J. Irvin, Sr., a barber for 58 years of service. Irvin Sr. along with his wife, three children and siblings are all alumni of Southern University. Mr. Irvin is the...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
One killed in Thursday morning crash
A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.
wbrz.com
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in armed rape at LSU dorm, school officials say
Authorities have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for last month's armed rape at an LSU dorm, university officials say. In an email to students Wednesday, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place Oct. 9 at Herget Hall. He declined to...
Gadsden County set to host Drive-Thru Appreciation Luncheon for local veterans
To express gratitude to local veterans, Gadsden County are inviting veterans to a drive-thru appreciation luncheon on Veterans Day, Nov.11.
