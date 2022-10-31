Read full article on original website
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in StaffordWatchful EyeStafford, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Here's why 8 bridges are under construction in Fredericksburg + When and where traffic stops will occur on I-95Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residentsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week: (Nov. 3-5)
This week's game of the week takes place in Maryland where DeMatha hosts Our Lady of Good Counsel on Friday
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
WBOY
Which West Virginia Beer is the best?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
wfmd.com
Potomac River Flows Have Fallen Below A Certain Level
But ICPRB says it’s nothing to worry about now. Mather Gorge, Potomac River (Photo from Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) Rockville, Md (KM) The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin is doing daily monitoring of the river now that the flow has fallen below a certain level at the monitoring station at Point of Rocks. Spokesman Curtis Dalpra says there’s no need to be concerned as the Potomac River’s level usually drops during the fall season.
Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
kiss951.com
Veterans, Military Can Get Free Car Washes On November 11th
Autobell Car Wash is offering free car washed to all veterans and active-duty service members. According to TheCharlotteWeekly.com, the deal is good at all Autobell locations in NC, SC, Virginia, and Maryland on November 11th. In an effort to thank military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell will have your car...
What is West Virginia Amendment 4?
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot for West Virginia voters this year.
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
One of Virginia's most competitive and closely-watched congressional races could help decide which party takes U.S. House control.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
ggwash.org
What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!
This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
West Virginia lawyer says she’s being harassed
UPDATE: Anthony Ashby has released the following statement to 7News. I have 2 boys and 2 girls with one of them being autistic and I work full time. I don’t make a lot of money but I was doing well enough at one point to start looking into possibly buying a house. I had an issue […]
