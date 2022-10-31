ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Washington, VA

dcnewsnow.com

Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location

The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOY

Which West Virginia Beer is the best?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With over 30 different breweries in West Virginia and hundreds of different beers made between them, there has to be a definitive “best” right? Well, it would all depend on who you ask, but we can at least look at the many different beer rating websites to see which ones are the most popular.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

Potomac River Flows Have Fallen Below A Certain Level

But ICPRB says it’s nothing to worry about now. Mather Gorge, Potomac River (Photo from Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) Rockville, Md (KM) The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin is doing daily monitoring of the river now that the flow has fallen below a certain level at the monitoring station at Point of Rocks. Spokesman Curtis Dalpra says there’s no need to be concerned as the Potomac River’s level usually drops during the fall season.
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK 13 News

Life-saving messages brought to hunters in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Heart Healthy Hunting Campaign launched in West Virginia for the American Heart Association on Tuesday. West Virginia is the only state to have this campaign to date. It will go on through November. It will bring life-saving messages to hunters while they are out on the trails. “Unfortunately, each year, […]
OHIO STATE
WUSA9

Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
MARYLAND STATE
kiss951.com

Veterans, Military Can Get Free Car Washes On November 11th

Autobell Car Wash is offering free car washed to all veterans and active-duty service members. According to TheCharlotteWeekly.com, the deal is good at all Autobell locations in NC, SC, Virginia, and Maryland on November 11th. In an effort to thank military personnel on Veterans Day, Autobell will have your car...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?

Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

What lies beneath DC? Many more tunnels than you might think!

This article was first published on July 17, 2018. It’s always fascinating to learn little-known history about DC, so we’re sharing it again. Have you ever wondered what’s under your feet in the District? Everyone who rides Metro regularly has some sense of where the subway tunnels in the region are, but may not know that DC also has a number of former streetcar tunnels, currently-operating railway tunnels, and a collection of old automobile tunnels as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawyer says she’s being harassed

UPDATE: Anthony Ashby has released the following statement to 7News. I have 2 boys and 2 girls with one of them being  autistic and I work full time. I don’t make a lot of money but I was doing well enough at one point to start looking into possibly buying a house. I had an issue […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

