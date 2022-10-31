Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
indiana105.com
Public Meetings Scheduled for 80/94 Flexroad Project
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says two public meetings, one in-person in Lake County and the other virtual, are planned this month to provide an update on 80/94 Flexroad, a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the Borman Expressway, Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m.at Purdue Northwest in Hammond; the virtual meeting is Thursday November 17th at 6 pm on Microsoft Teams. Strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. Here’s a link for more information on the project and registering for the virtual meeting.
Inside Indiana Business
Mammoth Solar enters next phase of $1.5B project
Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC hosted a ceremonial event Thursday in the Pulaski County town of Francesville to mark the start of construction on the second phase of Mammoth Solar, a $1.5 billion solar farm in northwest Indiana. Mammoth South will be in Pulaski County, while Mammoth North, which is under construction, is entirely in Starke County. The company broke ground on the first of three phases in October 2021 and expects the northern project to be operational in late 2023.
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
abc57.com
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
indiana105.com
Gales of November Shipwreck Program
In Porter County this weekend, Indiana Dunes National Park says Region residents can learn about “the treacherous side of the Great Lakes” in the “Gales of November Shipwreck Program” Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1 pm, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. November 10th is the anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of her crew of 29. The freighter heading for Detroit sank during a massive storm on Lake Superior in 1975. Historians say the Arthur M. Anderson destined for Gary was the last ship to be in contact with the Fitzgerald. A November storm on Lake Michigan resulted in the loss of the SS Carl Bradley in 1958. Only two members of her crew of 35 survived the sinking. The Bradley had departed Gary just one day prior. Here is a link for more information on the program.
Kids honored after donating own Halloween candy in Northwest Indiana
LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- Most trick-or-treaters are out to get as much candy as possible.But two Northwest Indiana kids will be honored for leaving some Halloween candy behind for other kids.When two trick-or-treaters found an empty candy bowl at a home in Lowell, Indiana they took candy from their own bags to make sure there was some for the next group to find. The Hammond Firefighters Local 556 asked on Facebook if anyone recognized the boy and girl and users came through.Firefighters talked with the children's mom and are now working on a way to thank the kids for their selfless actions.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
WISH-TV
Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
panoramanow.com
Interwoven Expressions Returns to Chesterton Indiana
Exciting creations from hands that weave, dye, knit, felt, quilt, tat, stitch and design. Basketry too! Interwoven Expressions presents the 37th annual celebration of all things made of fiber, from holiday ornaments to elegant one-of-a-kind clothing, contemporary and traditional home décor, and gifts. Only the most accomplished artists/craftsmen residing in states that border our Lake Michigan are juried into Interwoven Expressions.
Franciscan Health closing Hammond hospital and ER, mayor outraged
The mayor of Hammond said Franciscan Health's decision to close their inpatient services and emergency department in the city leaves residents without adequate care.
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Comments / 1