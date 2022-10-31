In Porter County this weekend, Indiana Dunes National Park says Region residents can learn about “the treacherous side of the Great Lakes” in the “Gales of November Shipwreck Program” Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1 pm, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. November 10th is the anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of her crew of 29. The freighter heading for Detroit sank during a massive storm on Lake Superior in 1975. Historians say the Arthur M. Anderson destined for Gary was the last ship to be in contact with the Fitzgerald. A November storm on Lake Michigan resulted in the loss of the SS Carl Bradley in 1958. Only two members of her crew of 35 survived the sinking. The Bradley had departed Gary just one day prior. Here is a link for more information on the program.

