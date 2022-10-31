ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here Are The Schools That Will Close Friday If Ontario Education Workers Go On Strike

As the fighting continues between Ontario's education workers and the Ford government, students are the ones that are going to get caught in the middle. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has confirmed it will close its schools for in-person learning Friday, the day a planned province-wide walkout of custodians, admin workers and education support staff is set to take place.
Student Loan Repayments In Canada Are Changing & More People Won't Have To Pay

The federal government has announced changes to student loans in Canada — and they mean more graduates will be able to avoid loan repayments for longer. In a notice on Tuesday, Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed changes to the Student Financial Assistance Program’s Repayment Assistance Plan which it says will "provide important financial relief to young Canadians as they begin their careers."
Justin Trudeau Slammed Doug Ford & Called His Suspending Of Workers' Rights 'Wrong'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just called out Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on his government's recent invocation of the notwithstanding clause. In a statement to reporters ahead of question period at parliament recorded by CPAC, Justin Trudeau said invoking the clause to suspend workers' rights is "wrong." "I know...

