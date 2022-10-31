Read full article on original website
Here Are The Schools That Will Close Friday If Ontario Education Workers Go On Strike
As the fighting continues between Ontario's education workers and the Ford government, students are the ones that are going to get caught in the middle. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has confirmed it will close its schools for in-person learning Friday, the day a planned province-wide walkout of custodians, admin workers and education support staff is set to take place.
Student Loan Repayments In Canada Are Changing & More People Won't Have To Pay
The federal government has announced changes to student loans in Canada — and they mean more graduates will be able to avoid loan repayments for longer. In a notice on Tuesday, Employment and Social Development Canada confirmed changes to the Student Financial Assistance Program’s Repayment Assistance Plan which it says will "provide important financial relief to young Canadians as they begin their careers."
Justin Trudeau Slammed Doug Ford & Called His Suspending Of Workers' Rights 'Wrong'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just called out Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford on his government's recent invocation of the notwithstanding clause. In a statement to reporters ahead of question period at parliament recorded by CPAC, Justin Trudeau said invoking the clause to suspend workers' rights is "wrong." "I know...
Justin Trudeau Spoke With Doug Ford & They Cleary Didn't See Eye-To-Eye On A Few Things
In the midst of a looming strike by Ontario's 55,000 education workers, and the many other ongoing issues across the province and country, there was no shortage of things to discuss in a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday night. But it seems like...
Premier Doug Ford Was Called A 'Liar' At Queen's Park Today & Several MPPs Got Kicked Out
Things got heated in Question Period at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Several NDP MPPs were kicked out for comments aimed at Ontario Premier Doug Ford and it started with interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns calling Ford a liar. "When will the premier and his ministers stop lying about the damage...
The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Over $100K
The Government of Alberta is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some come with a pretty sweet paycheque too!. The Alberta Government has a ton of openings and they're hiring for a lot of different skills too from biologists to tax policy analysts so you're likely to find something that suits you.
