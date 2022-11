WAKEMAN — The village of Wakeman will hold its 2nd annual golf cart parade Nov. 26.

Follow everybody to the Mayor's Tree Lighting at the Wakeman Community Park on Saturday, Nov. 26. Prizesd will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the best decorated Golf Cart, UTV or ATV.

The Wakeman Firehouse Embers will be serving chili, hot dogs, hot cocoa and cookies.

More information to come.