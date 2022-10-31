The Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation invites faculty members from all academic disciplines to apply for the 2023 Faculty Research Awards. The program stimulates research by providing eligible faculty members with up to $10,000 in support for research expenses, including travel, summer stipends, equipment, supplies, contractual services, shared facility use, and graduate or undergraduate student research assistance. Summer stipends are allowed up to $7,000.

