uoregon.edu
Just Futures Institute forum will explore the future of work
The UO’s Pacific Northwest Just Futures Institute will host a symposium this month bringing together community partners and faculty members, staff, students from Whitman College, the University of Idaho-Moscow, Heritage University and the University of Oregon. “Futures of Work: Climate and Lifeways in the Pacific Northwest” will be held...
uoregon.edu
Annual Faculty Research Award applications now open
The Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation invites faculty members from all academic disciplines to apply for the 2023 Faculty Research Awards. The program stimulates research by providing eligible faculty members with up to $10,000 in support for research expenses, including travel, summer stipends, equipment, supplies, contractual services, shared facility use, and graduate or undergraduate student research assistance. Summer stipends are allowed up to $7,000.
