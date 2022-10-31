ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It was a little bit League Two-ish': Paul Scholes SLAMS Erik ten Hag's long ball tactics as Manchester United chased second goal at Real Sociedad, claiming there was 'no plan' in 'COMPLETE MESS' of a second half

Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag's long-ball tactics against Real Sociedad as 'a bit League Two-ish', with the Red Devils icon claiming the Dutchman had 'no plan' in a 'complete mess' of a second half. Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb winner for United as they secured a 1-0 win...
Yardbarker

Man United interested in French international to increase attacking threat

Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight. Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
SkySports

Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football

Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
Yardbarker

Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash

Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
SkySports

Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?

The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension

What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly close to triggering a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot to stop his potential move to Europe. The Portugal defender’s contract at Old Trafford ends next summer and AC Milan and Barcelona have been monitoring him. But the Sun says United want to keep the 23-year-old right-back and will extend his stay until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now they know how much they will have to pay for the Napoli winger. The Georgia international has netted eight goals to...
GEORGIA STATE
SkySports

Barrow 3-1 Colchester: Billy Waters hat-trick fires Bluebirds to third straight win

Billy Waters' hat-trick earned Barrow their third successive win in League Two with a 3-1 victory at home to Colchester. Waters opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and scored his second three minutes later thanks to an acrobatic volley. The 28-year-old sealed his hat-trick less than a minute after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy