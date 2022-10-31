Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
An agent of a Manchester United player has said that the departure of his client could be imminent after the World Cup.
Manchester United's January Transfer Plans Revealed
Manchester United are already preparing for the January transfer window, however it is not set to be a busy month for Erik Ten Hag in the market.
SkySports
Qatar World Cup 2022: UK football police unclear how supporters will be treated at winter tournament
The head of UK football policing says it's still unclear about how exactly Qatar's police force will treat visitors at the World Cup, and whether supporters will be criminalised for displaying rainbow flags in the country. Chief Constable Mark Roberts has told Sky Sports News that, despite several high-level meetings...
'It was a little bit League Two-ish': Paul Scholes SLAMS Erik ten Hag's long ball tactics as Manchester United chased second goal at Real Sociedad, claiming there was 'no plan' in 'COMPLETE MESS' of a second half
Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag's long-ball tactics against Real Sociedad as 'a bit League Two-ish', with the Red Devils icon claiming the Dutchman had 'no plan' in a 'complete mess' of a second half. Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb winner for United as they secured a 1-0 win...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
Yardbarker
Man United interested in French international to increase attacking threat
Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight. Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
UK police will be at Qatar World Cup to ‘deconflict’ situations with England fans
Concerns over cultural misunderstandings prompts move in the hope that British officers can act as a buffer between supporters and local law enforcement
SkySports
Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender announces retirement from football
Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football and says his final game will be Barcelona's match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday. The 35-year-old, a three-time Champions League and eight-time La Liga winner with boyhood club Barcelona, revealed the news in a video message posted on his social media.
SkySports
Jude Bellingham: Will Real Madrid or Premier League club win race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder?
The question was simple, rhetorical, and delivered with a blend of arrogance and authority: "Does Jude Bellingham want to win the Ballon d'Or?". When you note which club has homed the most recipients of the accolade, the recruitment executive's choice of opening gambit sings. Guardiola hails 'whole package' Bellingham. Champions...
‘There’s no respect’: England’s Beth Mead will not support Qatar World Cup
The England forward Beth Mead said on Thursday she would not show her support for this year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. Mead, who is in a relationship with her Arsenal teammate Vivianne Miedema, told BBC Radio 4 the ban on homosexuality in Qatar was “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect”.
Manchester United’s October Player Of The Month Nominees Revealed
Manchester United have revealed their four nominees for their player of the month award for October.
Yardbarker
Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash
Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?
The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
Football rumours: Manchester United to trigger Diogo Dalot extension
What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly close to triggering a one-year extension with Diogo Dalot to stop his potential move to Europe. The Portugal defender’s contract at Old Trafford ends next summer and AC Milan and Barcelona have been monitoring him. But the Sun says United want to keep the 23-year-old right-back and will extend his stay until at least the end of the 2023-24 season.Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and now they know how much they will have to pay for the Napoli winger. The Georgia international has netted eight goals to...
SkySports
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secures dramatic comeback as Spurs reach Champions League last 16
Tottenham will play in the last 16 of the Champions League after Clement Lenglet's second-half header and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's strike in stoppage time snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at Marseille on a topsy-turvy night in Provence. Spurs were overrun at the Stade Velodrome during an insipid first half in which...
SkySports
Women's Super League: Are Arsenal or Manchester United capable of mounting unbeaten league seasons?
“We’re hungry,” manager Marc Skinner said last weekend after Manchester United swatted aside Everton with all the assurance of a team capable of mounting a serious title challenge this season. Talking the talk is one thing, walking it is another entirely. The yearning is born out of the...
SkySports
Barrow 3-1 Colchester: Billy Waters hat-trick fires Bluebirds to third straight win
Billy Waters' hat-trick earned Barrow their third successive win in League Two with a 3-1 victory at home to Colchester. Waters opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and scored his second three minutes later thanks to an acrobatic volley. The 28-year-old sealed his hat-trick less than a minute after...
Comments / 0