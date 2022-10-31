ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City boss praises the impact of new signing Wout Faes after Foxes' defensive improvement restores confidence

When Leicester lost at Tottenham in September, Brendan Rodgers knew something had to be done. A late Heung-Min Son hat-trick had taken the game away from the visitors in north London and sent Spurs to a 6-2 win. It was a sixth defeat in a row for Leicester and another bruising scoreline for a side which had shipped 22 goals in their first seven matches, the worst defensive start by a top division club in 57 years.
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?

The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
Reading 1-2 Preston: Ched Evans scores twice to lift Ryan Lowe's North End to fifth in Championship table

Ched Evans scored a second-half double to lift Preston into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Following an underwhelming first half which saw just one shot on target, North End broke the deadlock when Evans' glancing header beat Joe Lumley in the Royals' goal (51), before substitute Lucas Joao coolly dispatched a penalty to bring the hosts level (71).
Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal striker's drought won't last long, says Alan Smith

Arsenal should not panic over Gabriel Jesus' goal drought, according to former striker Alan Smith, who is confident the Brazilian will rekindle his scoring touch sooner rather than later. Summer-signing Jesus hit the ground running at the Emirates following his move from Manchester City, scoring five goals in his first...
Lightning strikes twice: Super 6 £250,000 prize won again!

Less than 20 rounds in, Super 6 has a SECOND winner of the campaign!. Was there anyone happier this week than the latest winner of Super 6, Nicholas Parrock from Kent, who made himself £250,000 richer on Wednesday by correctly predicting six scorelines from the Champions League round?. Play...
Casemiro surprised by Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag's 'obsession for winning'

Casemiro admits Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's obsession for winning has taken him by surprise and is at a level he has "only seen with very few managers". The midfielder, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, moved to United in the summer from the Spanish team in a transfer projected to reach £70m.

