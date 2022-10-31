Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
SkySports
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Substance over style for Spurs but it's time for changes at Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp
There was big drama in the Premier League last weekend for Tottenham and Liverpool, with Spurs fighting back to beat Bournemouth with a late winner before Liverpool were stunned at Anfield by Leeds. And Antonio Conte's side will be bouncing into their Super Sunday clash with Liverpool - live on...
SkySports
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City boss praises the impact of new signing Wout Faes after Foxes' defensive improvement restores confidence
When Leicester lost at Tottenham in September, Brendan Rodgers knew something had to be done. A late Heung-Min Son hat-trick had taken the game away from the visitors in north London and sent Spurs to a 6-2 win. It was a sixth defeat in a row for Leicester and another bruising scoreline for a side which had shipped 22 goals in their first seven matches, the worst defensive start by a top division club in 57 years.
SkySports
Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'
New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought. The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal. Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned...
SkySports
Morgan Whittaker interview: How Plymouth's Swansea loanee became League One's hottest property
Given that Plymouth missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the very last day of last season, there has been no hangover. In fact, everything is going swimmingly at Home Park at the moment. Argyle have a four-point lead over Ipswich at the top of the...
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury dents Chelsea's morale and Julian Alvarez shows why Man City sold Gabriel Jesus - Champions League hits and misses
Chilwell injury robs Chelsea of deserved morale boost. Chelsea had only pride to play for against Dinamo Zagreb having already qualified as Group E winners and did claw back some that had been lost in the 4-1 humbling at Brighton on Saturday. But for both Graham Potter and his squad,...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?
The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
SkySports
Alejandro Garnacho shines for Man Utd as Arsenal's Fabio Vieira shows his value - Europa League and ECL hits and misses
"I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming." That was 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho's reaction after making his full Manchester United debut against Sheriff Tiraspol last week. The teenager received a standing ovation from the majority of those inside Old Trafford when he was substituted late on in the...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Aleksandar Mitrovic to score a header at 8/1 vs Manchester City
Our tipster Jones Knows has four bets to attack across the Premier League weekend with 8/1 Aleksandar Mitrovic at the centre of his thoughts. I felt like Brenton Andreasik last week. Not aware of his work? I'll fill you in. He crashed out of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire...
SkySports
Reading 1-2 Preston: Ched Evans scores twice to lift Ryan Lowe's North End to fifth in Championship table
Ched Evans scored a second-half double to lift Preston into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Following an underwhelming first half which saw just one shot on target, North End broke the deadlock when Evans' glancing header beat Joe Lumley in the Royals' goal (51), before substitute Lucas Joao coolly dispatched a penalty to bring the hosts level (71).
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.
SkySports
Ralph Hasenhuttl exclusive: Southampton boss on pressure and why his 'hungry' squad could benefit from World Cup break
"I don't really feel pressure, but I definitely get told by some people what others are writing or saying about me." Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has had his fair share of criticism. Two 9-0 defeats and several poor runs of form since his appointment in December 2018 have led to...
SkySports
Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal striker's drought won't last long, says Alan Smith
Arsenal should not panic over Gabriel Jesus' goal drought, according to former striker Alan Smith, who is confident the Brazilian will rekindle his scoring touch sooner rather than later. Summer-signing Jesus hit the ground running at the Emirates following his move from Manchester City, scoring five goals in his first...
SkySports
Premier League fixture congestion: When will Manchester United fulfil games after failing to reach Europa League last 16?
Manchester United failing to win their Europa League group presents a major issue for the club - and the Premier League - as they look to rearrange the two matches which were postponed following the death of the Queen. United currently only have one fixture-free weekend or midweek slot between...
SkySports
Paper Talk: Wilfried Zaha - Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace forward
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Barcelona and Juventus have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha. Gerard Pique has foregone wages worth £44m in an effort to help cash-stricken Barcelona. Man Utd are confident Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot will extend...
SkySports
Lightning strikes twice: Super 6 £250,000 prize won again!
Less than 20 rounds in, Super 6 has a SECOND winner of the campaign!. Was there anyone happier this week than the latest winner of Super 6, Nicholas Parrock from Kent, who made himself £250,000 richer on Wednesday by correctly predicting six scorelines from the Champions League round?. Play...
SkySports
Chelsea boss Graham Potter keen not to make Arsenal clash about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of reunion
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says it will take more than just the burning incentive of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to beat Arsenal during this weekend's high noon London derby showdown at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang faces his former club for the first time since his acrimonious departure when Chelsea host the Premier league...
SkySports
Chelsea and Liverpool to battle for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after price tag revealed - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle over Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his price tag was revealed. Chelsea supremo Todd Boehly has been identified as a potential buyer for NFL team the Washington Commanders. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could sensationally...
SkySports
Casemiro surprised by Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag's 'obsession for winning'
Casemiro admits Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's obsession for winning has taken him by surprise and is at a level he has "only seen with very few managers". The midfielder, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, moved to United in the summer from the Spanish team in a transfer projected to reach £70m.
Comments / 0