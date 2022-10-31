When Leicester lost at Tottenham in September, Brendan Rodgers knew something had to be done. A late Heung-Min Son hat-trick had taken the game away from the visitors in north London and sent Spurs to a 6-2 win. It was a sixth defeat in a row for Leicester and another bruising scoreline for a side which had shipped 22 goals in their first seven matches, the worst defensive start by a top division club in 57 years.

1 DAY AGO