Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville announces theme games for 2022-23 men’s basketball season

The 2012-13 national championship team will be honored in February. As the University of Louisville men’s basketball season opens next week, theme games have been set for each of the Cardinals’ home games in the KFC Yum! Center. Special events celebrating two iconic UofL teams are planned, as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals

Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville will reportedly get IARP ruling Thursday

It’s been nearly two thousand days since the FBI probe that “rocked” college basketball in September of 2017, and the Louisville men’s basketball program is finally about to find out its fate. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Opponent Breakdown: James Madison Dukes Defense

James Madison will bring one of the best defenses Louisville will face this year to Cardinal Stadium. They boast the best run defense in the country and play fast and physically at all levels. The Dukes aren’t a team that has played against the country's top offenses but have been very good against some very productive teams. Competition matters but I don’t care who you are playing when you’re putting up the numbers this defense is.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Clemson set for 3:30 kick

Louisville’s game at Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 12 has been scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPN will have the television coverage. The Cardinals are 0-7 all-time against the Tigers and will be making their first visit to Death Valley since 2018. Clemson currently sits at 8-0 and No. 5 in the latest AP top 25 poll.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Film Review: Louisville stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne

-Back for another season of After the Buzzer and I could not be more excit…*checks score*…oh. Well, let’s rip this band aid off and get it over with so we can move on. Let’s go. -El Ellis has GOT to be smarter when it comes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY

