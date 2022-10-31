Read full article on original website
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Cheesemaker fulfills dream of opening his own brick and mortar shop
LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— After a dozen years in the cheese industry, a local cheesemaker is living out his dream in the Lake Geneva community. Cheese is a passion for Ron Henningfeld. He grew up on a dairy farm and is now using his roots to create his own product.
End of an era, as suburban farm stand closes for good
For generations of families, a farmstand near Lincolnshire became part of their summer and fall traditions. Now, the owners have announced they’re retiring and the stand is closed for good.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
World renowned Racine Bakery announces Christmas Cookie Kringle
O&H Danish Bakery a 73-year-old family-owned bakery announced its limited-edition Christmas Cookie Kringle is now available online starting Oct. 31 through Dec. 31. The scratch-made kringle combines one of the best parts of the season — Christmas cookies — with one of the most desirable baked goods from Wisconsin — Kringle, the official dessert of the state. The Christmas Cookie Kringle starts with 36 layers of O&H Danish Bakery’s signature flaky pastry which is then formed into the traditional oval shape and filled with a delectable butter cookie filling made with premium vanilla and cookie paste. To finish, the kringle is topped with creamy holiday-colored frosting and festive sprinkles. O&H Bakery also announced the return of other popular seasonal treats including Thanksgiving “Stuffed” Kringle and Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle available now through Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, respectively. The Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle combines brandy, caramel and cherries into a warming filling and is topped with vanilla icing blended with orange zest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event
The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, IL
I recently visited a Brazilian Steakhouse that I had never tried before. This was for a special occasion for my nephew’s birthday. I heard nothing but good things about this Brazilian Steakhouse. I was excited to try them out and see what they offer.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
Kenoshan of the Week: Retired KUSD band director turns to photography
This week, we introduce to you Ken Wiele. Wiele is the retired Kenosha Unified band director and he found a new creative outlet through photography.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Dancing Granny injured in parade performs for caregivers who saved her life
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies performed at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Thursday as a thank you to the medical team that saved one of the grannies.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
whitewaterbanner.com
Dollar General Store Under Construction
Construction is underway at the roundabout on the east side of town for a building that will house a Dollar General store. The property is across Bluff Road from the Kwik Trip. Since the property was purchased from the city last year, the Common Council was able to have input towards the goal of more desirable design specifications than are found in many of the stores. When the Plan and Architectural Review Commission reviewed the site plan, the planning consultant, Sonja Kruesel of Vandewalle & Associates, mentioned that, “the building materials and architectural presentation of this development exceeds that of many Dollar General stores. The proposed structure includes lap siding and gabled roofs, false dormers, masonry, cupola, glass windows and a vented soffit atop the roof among other features.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Little girl takes big step in recovering from parade attack
WAUKESHA — A proud mom is sharing her daughter’s struggle with PTSD following the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack last November. Emily Harris attended the parade with her then-6-year-old daughter River Harris and husband. Her youngest, Amelia, stayed home with her grandmother. They cuddled up near East and Main Street by the bus stop. Their location was right where the parade kicked off.
kenosha.com
Annual St. Joseph benefit auction taking place Saturday
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
WISN
Lottery fever hits southeast Wisconsin ahead of $1.2 billion Powerball
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Wednesday's Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1.2 billion, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball's 30-year history. At the BP on National Avenue in New Berlin, shoppers played their luck, hoping to cash in on the prize. Just last fall, David Larsen of New Berlin bought...
