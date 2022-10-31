ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Guillory revised financial disclosures to ethics administration after failing to report business ownership

By CLAIRE TAYLOR
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
theadvocate.com

Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming

Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce dissolves due to finances: 'It's very disappointing'

The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has ceased operations four years after it was established. The chamber's board of directors announced on Oct. 12 that the organization needed to undergo a re-evaluation to determine how to serve members and remain financially stable. The organization took "a pause" at midnight Oct. 13, according to the board's statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Candidate withdrawals force cancellation of debate

A debate between the mayoral candidates organized by the Ville Platte Gazette was. abruptly canceled last week as three of the four candidates pulled out of the debate. The three. candidates felt it was too late to hold a debate after they saw the early voting numbers for the. city....
VILLE PLATTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1

FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Lafayette mayor can pick police chiefs, but can he keep them?

Judith Estorge’s elevation to Lafayette police chief might be cause for some local celebration, if it were not for the sense of dread that her supporters may hold for any living mortal who steps into that role. Estorge is the sixth police chief affiliated with Mayor-President Josh Guillory in...
LAFAYETTE, LA

