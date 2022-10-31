Guillory revised financial disclosures to ethics administration after failing to report business ownership

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Related
Issue of repeatedly rejected pay raises back on the table
The councils voted unanimously several times in recent months to reject large pay raises, some exceeding $30,000 a year.
theadvocate.com
Metro Council says CATS board 'hiding' from investigation, litigation could settle dispute
Two months into the Metro Council’s investigation of members of the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system, attorneys for the council’s investigative committee say they’re being stonewalled in their effort to gather evidence. A notice compelling the Capital Area Transit System’s Board of...
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Melville town officials owe federal government for payroll taxes
(The Center Square) — The town of Melville, La. is in financial trouble, but the extent of the problems are unknown because officials could not provide the records and other evidence required for an independent audit. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released an independent auditor's report on Melville's finances last...
theadvocate.com
Letters: BRAF funding practices, lack of interest in Black communities is alarming
Bringing people together is a nonprofit’s strength, according to a Q&A with Chris Meyer, who was named CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Meyer returned to Louisiana “armed with important lessons about improving inefficient systems,” it was said. This is exciting news for the Greater Baton Rouge community as articles have documented BRAF’s inefficient and inequitable funding system pertaining to Black-led nonprofits.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce dissolves due to finances: 'It's very disappointing'
The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has ceased operations four years after it was established. The chamber's board of directors announced on Oct. 12 that the organization needed to undergo a re-evaluation to determine how to serve members and remain financially stable. The organization took "a pause" at midnight Oct. 13, according to the board's statement.
theadvocate.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Residents sign petition against LUS project, class-action lawsuit in the works
Residents of a Lafayette neighborhood are filing a petition to prevent LUS from putting up high-voltage transmission lines near their homes.
theadvocate.com
Sales tax windfall allows for $50 million increase in Broome's 2023 budget proposal
The city-parish's annual budget is projected to increase in 2023 thanks to a strong economy in East Baton Rouge Parish providing a growth in sales tax revenue despite fears of an impending recession. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday presented the Metro Council with a proposed budget for next year...
Council Preview: LCG pay raises; new garbage contract
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Waste collection. LCG relies on private contractors to provide waste and recycling services....
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
evangelinetoday.com
Candidate withdrawals force cancellation of debate
A debate between the mayoral candidates organized by the Ville Platte Gazette was. abruptly canceled last week as three of the four candidates pulled out of the debate. The three. candidates felt it was too late to hold a debate after they saw the early voting numbers for the. city....
theadvocate.com
Increase in early voting in Lafayette, state may indicate trend away from Election Day participation
Brisk turnout for early voting in Lafayette Parish may be an indication of a voting trend, Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said. "It indicates to me," he said, "the days of voting on Election Day are slipping past." Early voting for the Nov. 8 mid-term election ended Tuesday...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1
FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police officer’s firing again reversed; case to be heard again by Fire and Police board
A Lafayette police officer’s termination was again overturned Wednesday after the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed an earlier decision from the Lafayette district court and ordered the case reheard. The case centers around former Lafayette Police Department officer Jeremy Robert. In April 2020, Robert “hog tied” a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Lafayette mayor can pick police chiefs, but can he keep them?
Judith Estorge’s elevation to Lafayette police chief might be cause for some local celebration, if it were not for the sense of dread that her supporters may hold for any living mortal who steps into that role. Estorge is the sixth police chief affiliated with Mayor-President Josh Guillory in...
Town of Melville still in hot water after audit
A state audit has revealed that a town in St. Landry Parish is having trouble getting its fiscal act together.
theadvocate.com
Former Chase Bank branch on Government Street sells for $913,000
The former Chase Bank branch on Government Street has been sold for $913,000 to local landowner Phil Witter. North Corporate Properties LLC, a company that lists Witter as president, bought the bank branch at 3012 Government St., according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
New Iberia voters will vote on city wide road repair in November election
Throughout the city of New Iberia roads are patched up, and residents now have an opportunity to change the condition of the roads, by voting in the November election.
Comments / 0