theadvocate.com

Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown

Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
FRANKLIN, LA
stmarynow.com

Central Catholic falls in rivalry game; Patterson gets district win

Patterson moved Friday toward its rivalry matchup with Berwick with a 49-20 win over district foe Donaldsonville. Last week’s much-anticipated rivalry match-up, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, turned into a gridiron version of Murphy’s Law. For Central Catholic, nearly everything that could go wrong seemed to in a 44-7 loss.
PATTERSON, LA
High School Football PRO

New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West St. Mary High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener

After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Iota, Church Point square off for District 4-3A championship

Iota football coach Ray Aucoin hasn't looked past any opponents, but he knew that if his team played up to its ability each week, the Bulldogs would face Church Point for the District 4-3A championship in Week 10. That time has arrived as the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) will host the...
CHURCH POINT, LA
Eunice News

Jays face rival Opelousas Catholic

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor The Blue Jays travel to Opelousas Catholic today with the hopes of an upset and earning a home playoff game. OC (6-3, 4-0) claimed a share of the District 6-1A title last week with a 40-6 victory over Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. The Vikings opened the season with losses to Oak Grove (53-18) and Ascension Catholic (34-32) but rebounded for a 52-0 win over Port Barre…
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosting Super Science Sunday on Nov. 6

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is hosting Super Science Sunday: Let’s Get Chemical as a part of the American Chemical Society 2022 Southwest Regional Meeting from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Super Science Sunday is focused on chemistry education for ninth...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

