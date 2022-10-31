Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal to battle Franklin for share of District 8-2A crown
Ascension Episcopal can secure its first district title since 2016 with a win against Franklin on Friday. The Blue Gators (4-5, 3-1 District 8-2A) are on the rise after losing five of their first six games. Ascension Episcopal lost its season opener 18-16 to a Class 4A Plaquemine team that is now 9-0.
stmarynow.com
Central Catholic falls in rivalry game; Patterson gets district win
Patterson moved Friday toward its rivalry matchup with Berwick with a 49-20 win over district foe Donaldsonville. Last week’s much-anticipated rivalry match-up, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, turned into a gridiron version of Murphy’s Law. For Central Catholic, nearly everything that could go wrong seemed to in a 44-7 loss.
New Iberia, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
Southern pulls away to cruise past Tougaloo in exhibition opener
After a slow start, the Southern men’s basketball team found its shooting touch on its way to a 91-44 exhibition win over Tougaloo College on Thursday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. Southern made just two of its first eight shots, but went on to shoot 51.5% from...
theadvocate.com
Iota, Church Point square off for District 4-3A championship
Iota football coach Ray Aucoin hasn't looked past any opponents, but he knew that if his team played up to its ability each week, the Bulldogs would face Church Point for the District 4-3A championship in Week 10. That time has arrived as the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) will host the...
Eunice News
Jays face rival Opelousas Catholic
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor The Blue Jays travel to Opelousas Catholic today with the hopes of an upset and earning a home playoff game. OC (6-3, 4-0) claimed a share of the District 6-1A title last week with a 40-6 victory over Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. The Vikings opened the season with losses to Oak Grove (53-18) and Ascension Catholic (34-32) but rebounded for a 52-0 win over Port Barre…
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball shows improvement in final exhibition game before season opener
LSU showed depth and versatility in its first exhibition game and doubled down on it in the second. Five Tigers scored in double figures and all 11 who played scored in a 121-46 victory against Langston University at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday. It was the final tuneup...
KPLC TV
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
detailorientedtraveler.com
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's key SEC clash vs. Alabama on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Alabama on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. Prone to penalties and without a dynamic receiver, Alabama has more cracks than usual. But when quarterback Bryce Young plays, the Crimson Tide are one of the best teams in the country. They’ve only allowed 15 touchdowns, and seven of them came against Tennessee. LSU has a chance with the way Jayden Daniels played recently, but a lot would have to go right to win.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Country music star to perform at Lafayette’s Cajundome in 2023
The Home Team Tour, featuring country star Thomas Rhett will stop in Lafayette in 2023.
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosting Super Science Sunday on Nov. 6
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is hosting Super Science Sunday: Let’s Get Chemical as a part of the American Chemical Society 2022 Southwest Regional Meeting from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Super Science Sunday is focused on chemistry education for ninth...
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ's Coffee Location
The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the date for its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
