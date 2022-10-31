Read full article on original website
Dead Man Walking? Smartphone Data May Predict Mortality Risk
Nov. 3, 2022 -- Maybe you’re on a leisurely neighborhood stroll or roaming the aisles of a grocery store. Chances are, your smartphone’s along for the trip, too — perhaps as a podcast player or a digital security blanket. But what if that phone could gather data...
What Is a Neural Tube Defect?
Western equine encephalitis is a viral illness most commonly reported in the western United States and Canada. Most infected people have mild flu-like symptoms, including fever and vomiting, as well as symptoms affecting the nervous system in more severe cases. Older people and infants are at the greatest risk of deadly complications.
Exercise During Chemo May Help You Beat the Treatment's Effects
Nov. 1, 2022 -- Exercising while undergoing chemotherapy can help cancer patients overcome the treatment’s debilitating effects and return to normal life faster. That’s according to a new study of 266 patients undergoing chemotherapy for testicular, breast, or colon cancer or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. All the participants took part in a 6-month exercise program, but half started the program during their chemo treatment (3 months before their chemo was scheduled to end), while the other half started after chemo was finished.
What Is Glycogen Storage Disease?
Moebius syndrome is a birth defect in the brain that affects your ability to control certain parts of your face and eyes. Read on to learn more about what moebius syndrome is, signs you have it, and potential treatments. How Glycogen Storage Disease Can Affect Health. Your body needs a...
Cytoxan Solution, Reconstituted (Recon Soln) - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Cytoxan Solution, Reconstituted (Recon Soln) Cyclophosphamide is used to treat various types of cancer. It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping cell growth.Cyclophosphamide also works by decreasing your immune system's response to various diseases. It is used to treat a certain type of kidney disease in children after other treatments have not worked.
Europe OKs 1st one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has authorized the world’s first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year. In a statement Friday, drugmakers Sanofi and AstraZeneca said the European Commission had given the green light to nirsevimab, a laboratory-developed antibody designed to protect infants during their first exposure to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious common infection that infects nearly all babies by age 2. At the moment, babies at high risk of the disease can be given monthly shots to protect them during RSV season. In September, the European Medicines Agency recommended that nirsevimab, sold as Beyfortus, be authorized based on advanced research that showed the drug reduced the chances that babies with RSV needed medical attention and appeared to be safe, compared to infants who got a dummy treatment. The drug is given in a single injection.
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
Uncomfortable After Eating? Step Into a Virtual World for Help
Nov. 2, 2022 – People with functional dyspepsia – also known as indigestion – often have belly pain, nausea, lots of belching, and other GI symptoms after eating. Technology to the rescue? A three-dimensional, immersive experience using a virtual reality headset for about 20 minutes a day for 2 weeks significantly improved symptoms and quality of life for people with indigestion, compared to a control group, a new study reveals.
Pregnancy Is Most Dangerous for the Very Young
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes on more relevance after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and subsequent abortion restrictions were enacted in numerous states. ...
Happy Marriage Helps Recovery After Heart Attack
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Being less stressed in general is linked to better heart health. Now, a large study shows that having a less stressful, happier marriage is associated with better recovery in people who have a heart attack at a relatively young age — less than 55. Researchers...
Does Clopidogrel Interact with other Medications?
These medications are not usually taken together. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. ANTICOAGULANT;ANTIPLATELET;THROMBOLYTIC/ALIPOGENE TIPARVOVEC. STRONG CYP2C8 INHIBITORS/DASABUVIR. STRONG CYP2C8 INHIBITORS/PIOGLITAZONE (> 15 MG) ANTICOAGULANTS; ANTIPLATELETS/MIFEPRISTONE. Serious Interactions. These medications may interact and cause very harmful effects. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or...
High Blood Pressure Worsened During Early Pandemic Days
Nov. 2, 2022 -- People with high blood pressure saw their levels rise during the first part of the pandemic, as they were less likely to manage their condition, a new report says. Published Tuesday in the journal Hypertension, researchers found that people were more consistently controlling their blood pressure...
What Is Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy?
Joubert syndrome is a rare genetic disease in which the brain of a child or infant doesn't develop normally. It affects every child differently. While some kids only show minor symptoms, others exhibit severe issues including problems with their motor skills, kidneys, liver, eyesight, or even intellectual abilities. What makes...
What Is a Straight Leg Raise Test?
Colorism: How Skin Color, Race Create a Toxic Mix for Health
Across the globe, darker skin puts millions of people at a disadvantage. Within communities of color, lighter skin often bestows better access, privilege -- and better mental and physical health. (First of a four-part series on colorism by WebMD) Nov. 3, 2022 – In Asian, Black, and Latino communities, colorism...
What Is the Corpus Luteum?
