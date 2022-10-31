Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.20 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76.8%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago loss of $1.11. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 15 cents per share on adjusted...
NASDAQ
Plains All American (PAA) Units Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 17.9%. The bottom line improved 50% from the year-ago figure. For the quarter under review, the partnership reported GAAP earnings of 48 cents per...
NASDAQ
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
NASDAQ
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Top
Shake Shack Inc. SHAK reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 8.2% during trading hours on Nov...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
PPL Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat the Mark
PPL Corporation PPL reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also improved by 13.9% from the year-ago earnings of 36 cents per share. On a GAAP basis, PPL Corporation recorded an EPS of 24 cents compared...
NASDAQ
Adtalem (ATGE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year on the back of the Walden acquisition and cost synergies. In this connection, Steve Beard, president and CEO of Adtalem, said, “Looking ahead to...
NASDAQ
Vistra Corp. (VST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Vistra Corp. (VST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Skyworks Solutions SWKS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78% and increasing 15.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.41 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.25% and increased 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results benefited from...
NASDAQ
MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. Further, the figure rose 5.3% sequentially and 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues surged 44.8% on a year-over-year basis (60.6% on an FX-neutral basis) to $2.690 billion. Further, the...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
NASDAQ
Bill.com (BILL) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Bill.com ( BILL ) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents. Revenues of $229.9 million increased 94% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed the consensus mark by...
NASDAQ
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
NASDAQ
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Restaurant Brands' (QSR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Restaurant Brands International, Inc. QSR reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The quarterly results were primarily driven by solid sales growth (at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International businesses), development progress (at Popeyes) and a strong contribution from digital sales. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 1.5% during trading hours on Nov 3.
NASDAQ
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
NASDAQ
Evergy (EVRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
Evergy, Inc. EVRG has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 6.3%. The earnings improved 1.5% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher...
NASDAQ
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.39%....
