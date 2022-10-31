Read full article on original website
KARE
Hockey Night in Minnesota returns for 2022-23 with free streams on KARE 11+
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Free high school hockey livestreams are back this winter as KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv team up for a second year of Hockey Night in Minnesota. This year, Hockey Night in Minnesota will feature an expanded schedule of 26 games streamed live across all of KARE 11's streaming platforms, including KARE 11+ on Roku and Fire TV, as well as kare11.com, the KARE 11 mobile app, and the KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv YouTube pages.
FOX 21 Online
C-E-C Boys Soccer Falls to DeLaSalle in Class AA Semifinals 4-0
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would see their state title dreams come to a close on Tuesday, falling to DeLaSalle 4-0 in the Class AA semifinals. The Lumberjacks will get one more game to play this season. As they will face Richfield in the 3rd place game on...
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Round three between Wayzata and Champlin Park goes to the Trojans in Section 5AAAA final
It’s unfortunate that one of Wayzata and Champlin Park weren’t going to reach the state tournament, given how strong they looked Wednesday night in the Section 5AAAA final at Osseo Senior High. As expected, the top two seeds in the section reached the final. Top seed Wayzata cruised with a pair of 3-0 wins while Champlin Park defeated Armstrong with ease but faced some stiff competition from Maple Grove in the semifinal. ...
Photos: Lakeville North dominates first and third sets, defeats Lakeville South
Lakeville North (26-4) defeated Lakeville South (22-8) 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18 in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinal Tuesday night at Lakeville North High School. Here are our photos from the game.
Football roundup: Lakeville teams advance in Class 6A playoffs
Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022. Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko and Rush City Advance to Section Championships
CLOQUET, Minn.- Section semi-finals took place Wednesday night for prep volleyball. In section 7AAA Cloquet hosted Hermantown. The Lumberjacks would take the match in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13) to continue their chance at a title. Cloquet will face Grand Rapids in the section 7AAA championship at Hermantown high school, beginning at 1 pm.
Prep Volleyball: McDonell, Chippewa Falls, Bloomer each punch their ticket to the state tournament
The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament will kick-off in Green Bay this weekend, and three local teams will make the trip to the Resch Center to compete for the title of WIAA State Champions. The McDonell Central Catholic Macks, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals and the Bloomer Blackhawks each earned...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
How to watch the Varina-Highland Springs high school football game
It’s already one of the most storied rivalries in local high school football, but Thursday night’s Varina-Highland Springs game at Varina High School seems even bigger than usual. That’s because both teams are coming off state championships last season – and both are 9-0 this season. Highland Springs...
marshfieldareasports.com
2022 WIAA State Boys & Girls Volleyball Tournament schedules
GREEN BAY – The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament and 59th WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Resch Center. Tickets are available for $11 per session at the Resch Center Ticket Office or can be purchased in...
High School Recap: Spring Lake Park, Andover and Fridley football power to section finals
Three area football teams powered into their respective section championships, while a pair of volleyball teams were set to square off for a spot in the section finals as the fall high school season reaches its closing weeks. Section 6-5A football Following a scoreless first half, Spring Lake Park erupted for four touchdowns in the second half to take down Irondale 28-7 in the Section 6-5A semifinals Oct. 29. ...
