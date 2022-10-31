It’s unfortunate that one of Wayzata and Champlin Park weren’t going to reach the state tournament, given how strong they looked Wednesday night in the Section 5AAAA final at Osseo Senior High. As expected, the top two seeds in the section reached the final. Top seed Wayzata cruised with a pair of 3-0 wins while Champlin Park defeated Armstrong with ease but faced some stiff competition from Maple Grove in the semifinal. ...

WAYZATA, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO