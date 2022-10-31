ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescent, MN

KARE

Hockey Night in Minnesota returns for 2022-23 with free streams on KARE 11+

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Free high school hockey livestreams are back this winter as KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv team up for a second year of Hockey Night in Minnesota. This year, Hockey Night in Minnesota will feature an expanded schedule of 26 games streamed live across all of KARE 11's streaming platforms, including KARE 11+ on Roku and Fire TV, as well as kare11.com, the KARE 11 mobile app, and the KARE 11 and MNHockey.tv YouTube pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

C-E-C Boys Soccer Falls to DeLaSalle in Class AA Semifinals 4-0

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would see their state title dreams come to a close on Tuesday, falling to DeLaSalle 4-0 in the Class AA semifinals. The Lumberjacks will get one more game to play this season. As they will face Richfield in the 3rd place game on...
CLOQUET, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Sun Post

Round three between Wayzata and Champlin Park goes to the Trojans in Section 5AAAA final

It’s unfortunate that one of Wayzata and Champlin Park weren’t going to reach the state tournament, given how strong they looked Wednesday night in the Section 5AAAA final at Osseo Senior High. As expected, the top two seeds in the section reached the final. Top seed Wayzata cruised with a pair of 3-0 wins while Champlin Park defeated Armstrong with ease but faced some stiff competition from Maple Grove in the semifinal. ...
WAYZATA, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Football roundup: Lakeville teams advance in Class 6A playoffs

Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022. Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville...
LAKEVILLE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko and Rush City Advance to Section Championships

CLOQUET, Minn.- Section semi-finals took place Wednesday night for prep volleyball. In section 7AAA Cloquet hosted Hermantown. The Lumberjacks would take the match in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13) to continue their chance at a title. Cloquet will face Grand Rapids in the section 7AAA championship at Hermantown high school, beginning at 1 pm.
CLOQUET, MN
marshfieldareasports.com

2022 WIAA State Boys & Girls Volleyball Tournament schedules

GREEN BAY – The 50th WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament and 59th WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Resch Center. Tickets are available for $11 per session at the Resch Center Ticket Office or can be purchased in...
GREEN BAY, WI
ABC Newspapers

High School Recap: Spring Lake Park, Andover and Fridley football power to section finals

Three area football teams powered into their respective section championships, while a pair of volleyball teams were set to square off for a spot in the section finals as the fall high school season reaches its closing weeks. Section 6-5A football Following a scoreless first half, Spring Lake Park erupted for four touchdowns in the second half to take down Irondale 28-7 in the Section 6-5A semifinals Oct. 29. ...
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN

