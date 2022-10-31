ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Florida researchers get funding to help tomato growers and breeders fight bacterial spot

Florida scientists received a grant to investigate strategies to control bacterial spot in tomatoes. The disease creates major challenges for commercial production throughout Florida and across the United States. Tomatoes represent a $1.9 billion-a-year crop planted on 330,000 acres across 18 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bacterial...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy