wlrn.org
Florida GOP takes the lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
wlrn.org
Florida researchers get funding to help tomato growers and breeders fight bacterial spot
Florida scientists received a grant to investigate strategies to control bacterial spot in tomatoes. The disease creates major challenges for commercial production throughout Florida and across the United States. Tomatoes represent a $1.9 billion-a-year crop planted on 330,000 acres across 18 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bacterial...
