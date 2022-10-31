Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric announces long-term protection plan for Maui’s seabirds
Hawaiian Electric today announced it is taking steps to prepare a long-term Habitat Conservation Plan in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources. “In April 2022, Hawaiian Electric sent letters to the USFWS and DLNR proactively committing to the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive Underway
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Island community is invited to support The Food Basket now through December 22nd. (BIVN) – The second Waikoloa Holiday Food Drive is underway, and the community is invited to help support of The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank. From...
mauinow.com
Artisanal ice cream sandwich company expanding to the neighbor islands, mainland
After 10 years of business on Oʻahu, Uncle’s Ice Cream is expanding, bringing its artisanal ice cream sandwiches to the neighbor islands and mainland states. After attracting more than 750 investors and achieving crowdfunding milestones, Uncle’s is soon wrapping up and investment campaign with StartEngine, which allowed local fans and longtime customers to invest in the business.
honolulumagazine.com
Peek Inside Aloha Kira, Kailua’s New Joy-Filled Boutique
“This is the serotonin boost I’ve been needing!” I think as I step through Aloha Kira’s cheery pink and checkered yellow storefront, my smile growing larger by the second. Inside, I’m greeted by a giant rainbow-hued mural, featuring a grinning Spam musubi, giggling coconuts and a wide-eyed pineapple.
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
mauinow.com
McKelvey announces modifications to ease West Maui project traffic
Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project. “After receiving...
Cali. visitor slips and falls on Maui hiking trail
Maui Fire Department performed a mountain rescue of a 26-year-old hiker from California who had falled and broken a leg.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped...
honolulumagazine.com
October 2022: Our Top 3 Most Viewed Posts About O‘ahu’s Food Scene
No. 3: Ultimate Guide to O‘ahu’s 11 Best Musubi Shops. Personalities and passion drive our posts, so when Assistant Editor Thomas Obungen suggested a musubi roundup, we knew the info would be expert-level. Musubi is a favorite snack in Hawai‘i, available at gas stations, convenience stores, supermarkets and, of course, musubi shops—and it’s one of Thomas’ passions. Realizing that everyone has their favorite varieties, he eschewed a ranking and instead focused on hard facts like how many types a shop makes, and what style. But the one element that was impossible for him not to rate was the rice. Find out which shop’s grains stand out from the rest.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
mauinow.com
Maui hotel, conservation groups reach agreement to protect endangered Hawaiian petrel
In accordance with a recent settlement agreement, the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui has implemented protective measures, including reducing lighting, to help protect the endangered ‘ua‘u, or Hawaiian petrel. The agreement, which was finalized on Oct. 21, 2022, resolves an Endangered Species Act case brought by Conservation Council...
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
mauinow.com
Grants available for community cleanups in West Maui
Councilmember Tamara Paltin announced that the mayor’s Office of Economic Development is accepting proposals to plan West Maui community cleanups with $30,000 in grant funds that were appropriated in the 2023 fiscal year budget for the region. Paltin said eligible applicants include businesses and nonprofit organizations. “This grant money...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
Comments / 0