The ultimate guide to preventing your Melbourne Cup hangover - from the best drinks to order to why you should NEVER eat spicy or greasy food

By Belinda Cleary
 3 days ago

It's the race that stops the nation - but it won't stop a throbbing headache after a heavy day of drinking while celebrating the Melbourne Cup.

However, there are simple things you can do to minimise the effects of a hangover the following day - and the preparation needs to start now.

Daily Mail Australia has rounded up the ultimate Melbourne Cup hangover guide - so there will be no sore heads, churning stomachs and nausea on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DqwWD_0itd8RON00
It's the race that stops the nation - but it won't stop you from a throbbing headache after a heavy day of drinking at the Melbourne Cup races (stock image)

The foods to eat

Dietitian Lyndi Cohen said there are a few foods you can eat on the same day you're drinking to prevent a post-party hangover.

'While nutritious food won't erase any unwanted memories, there are a few foods that will help speed up your recovery and help get rid of that hangover (and splitting headache) in advance,' she told FEMAIL.

While no food can stop the roller-coaster in your stomach, carbohydrates can help bring your blood sugar levels back up the morning after.

'Alcohol lowers your blood sugar levels so anything that helps bring your blood sugar levels back up will make you feel better,' she said.

'Slow burning carbohydrates like a piece of wholegrain toast or oats can be a form of comfort food and will help re-stabilise your blood sugar levels.'

The foods to eat to prevent a hangover

  • Wholegrain toast
  • Wholegrain cereal
  • Avocado
  • Eggs
  • Spinach
  • Brown rice
  • Sweet potato
  • Chickpeas
  • Mango
  • Yoghurt
  • Chicken noodle soup
  • Bananas
  • Pretzels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khM8P_0itd8RON00
Dietitian Lyndi Cohen (pictured) said there are a few foods you can eat on the same day you're drinking to prevent a post-party hangover

Other great options include brown rice, chickpeas, wholegrain breakfast cereal, sweet potato and eggs.

'Whether scrambled, boiled or sunny side up, eggs contain cysteine, an amino acid that helps clear your liver of hangover-causing toxin acetaldehyde,' Lyndi said.

Eating pretzels and bananas may seem like an odd combination but they can actually cure a hangover.

Research previously found both salt and potassium are electrolytes that can hold onto water to decrease dehydration. But adding in natural electrolytes that also come with carbohydrates will make for one step to feeling better, so bananas and pretzels fit the bill perfectly.

Eating a hearty bowl of noodle chicken soup can help restore sodium and water levels in the body, and liver function.

'Bone broth contains lots of minerals that are naturally released from the bones during cooking – and these, together with the salt, could help to fight fatigue and boost your energy levels,' Nutritionist Cassandra Barns previously said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys9vj_0itd8RON00
There are a few foods you can eat on the same day you're drinking to prevent a post-party hangover, including eggs, avocados and wholegrain toast (stock image)

The types of foods you should avoid eating

While many of us crave greasy fried foods such as burgers and fries after a day of boozy indulgence, it's best to avoid because it's likely to irritate, rather than soothe, an unsettled stomach.

Spicy foods can worsen dehydration and further aggravate an already unsettled gut.

What to drink

The most obvious thing to do is down water - lots and lots of it.

'For each serving of alcohol, drink a glass of water,' Lyndi advised - adding that this should tot up to around two to three litres.

If water isn't enough for you, Coconut water - touted as nature's recovery drink - is also good for easing hangovers because it's filled with the potassium and electrolytes your body is craving.

'Coconut will also work wonders for getting your blood sugar levels up and help you to rehydrate,' Lyndi said.

Previous studies have found ginger and peppermint tea can reduce nausea and motion sickness. Green tea is also known to be helpful to the liver.

Another unusual liquid to add to your diet is pickle juice as it can help stimulate the liver to detoxify and eliminate alcohol.

'When pickles ferment, they also produce a certain type of soothing bacteria to help with an irritated stomach,' Ms Barns said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488vEN_0itd8RON00
Another unusual liquid to add to your diet is pickle juice as it can help stimulate the liver to detoxify and eliminate alcohol (stock image)

Listen to your body

Getting a good night's sleep after festivities will help to limit your hangover.

Besides clocking your eight hours, a decent workout session the day after the races can eradicate headaches better than many foods.

But if you'd don't have the energy, Lyndi said you shouldn't push yourself.

'Pushing yourself to exercise if you don't have the energy may result in an average quality workout and put you at a higher risk of getting sick,' she said.

Hair of the dog

Many cultures endorse a 'drink through the pain' approach, with an alcoholic beverage drunk the morning after.

In Denmark you can even purchase a drink called Reparationsbajer, which means 'recovery beer'. But the most common in other parts of the world is the Bloody Mary.

However, if you're thinking an alcoholic drink the next day seems like a good idea to take the edge off, think again.

Several scientific studies have shown hair of the dog to be ineffective though, and the practice may just delay a hangover or dehydrate on your body.

