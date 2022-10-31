Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle

Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s DUI arrest
An argument with his girlfriend early Sunday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drunk driving arrest. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol when he saw a four-door Mercury car stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and College Drive. The car then moved across the intersection while the light was still red. The officer put on his emergency lights and stopped the car.
WCJB
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
fox5ny.com
Florida man claims he was driving car with 2 missing tires because of a 'curse': 'That is paranormal activity'
MARION OAKS, Fla. - A Florida man driving a vehicle missing two tires was pulled over by law enforcement and alleged that paranormal activity was responsible. Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, 29, was stopped on an Interstate 75 ramp near Marion Oaks on October 23 at about 4 a.m. after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the vehicle's hazard lights were on and that the tires on the driver's side appeared deflated.
leesburg-news.com
Former Taco Bell manager won’t be prosecuted after arrest in theft of night deposits
A former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager who had been accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits won’t face prosecution in the case. It has been determined that the case against 28-year-old Jasmine Daree Heard of Ocala “is not suitable for prosecution,” according to documents on file in Lake County Court.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after being accused of holding knife against neighbor’s throat
A 35-year-old Reddick man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a female neighbor accused him of attacking her and holding a knife against her throat. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located on N U.S. 441 in Reddick in reference to a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that a neighbor, identified as Joseph Lee Stengline, had attacked her while she was walking her dog.
alachuachronicle.com
Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erin A. Douglas, 28, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service on 20 charges of animal cruelty. She is also prohibited from having any animals. Douglas was initially charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
suncoastnews.com
Citrus County Chronicle
Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County
Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
WCJB
A tractor-trailer driver receives several charges after hitting a Levy County school bus and injuring multiple students
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened on HWY 19 near Inglis on March 30. The Levy County school bus stopped on the road with lights flashing and kids on board, but that’s when a semi-truck crashed into the back of the bus seriously injuring students. “I live right...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of stealing trailer, tools from Habitat for Humanity construction site
A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a trailer and tools from a Habitat for Humanity construction site. On Monday, October 24, a Habitat for Humanity construction manager contacted MCSO to report the recent theft of a 6-foot...
5-year-old hurt in DUI crash dies, driver faces manslaughter charge
The 5-year-old boy who was critically injured in a Lake County DUI crash on Saturday has died.
Man With Skull Mask Breaks Into New Port Richey Home, Killing Woman In Front Of Children
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – A woman was killed overnight after a man with a skull mask broke into a home and shot a woman who was laying with two young children. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting that happened on
click orlando
57-year-old-woman killed in Sumter County crash, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman from Lake Panasoffkee was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 12:42 p.m. on County Road 470 near the intersection of Southeast 88th Terrace, according to a press release sent by FHP.
Masked Man Fatally Shoots Woman Who Was Lying In Bed With Her Two Children
Police believe the shooter knew the victim.
Gun found inside Forest High School was reported stolen from car
An Ocala resident filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating that a firearm had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle on Oct 9. Eleven days later the handgun was found–inside Forest High School. According to the school resource officer’s incident report, Forest High School went...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 28 to 31
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 28. Daniel Kenneth Baldner, 53, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $5,000.
Masked intruder shoots Florida mom to death in front of children
Police are still searching for the man who killed a New Port Richey mother in what they're describing as a "targeted hit." WFLA's Beth Rousseau reports.Nov. 1, 2022.
wogx.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
