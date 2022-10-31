Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Western Carolina Hosts Wofford on Homecoming 2022
Cullowhee, N.C. – Coming off its bye week and looking to snap a three-game seasonal slide, Western Carolina football returns to action this Saturday, Nov. 5, as the university welcomes home its alumni and friends for the annual Homecoming game. The Catamounts host the Wofford Terriers with kickoff at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium scheduled for 2 p.m.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Make Road Trip to ETSU, Chattanooga This Weekend
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Entering the weekend second in the Southern Conference standings, the Western Carolina volleyball team makes its final road trip of the 2022 regular-season this weekend as the Catamounts head to league-leading ETSU on Friday for a 7 p.m. match followed by a 4 p.m. contest Saturday at fourth-place Chattanooga.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
WLOS.com
Seasonal flu activity increases in Western North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue across the Southeast and in North Carolina. According to the CDC, the Southeast and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of influenza activity. In Western North Carolina, it's cases of Influenza A that have impacted the region, according to local health officials, who have seen the number of lab-positive cases double over the last two weeks.
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
WLOS.com
Asheville has highest cost of living of North Carolina cities, report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new cost of living report again puts Asheville as the highest in North Carolina. The report is the result of a survey by C2ER (Council of Community Economic Research), a Virginia-based research firm. It confirms the increases in the cost of living in Asheville...
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
WLOS.com
1 person shot at Cullowhee apartment complex
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night at an apartment complex in Cullowhee. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about 11:40 p.m., reporting a person had been shot. The victim, who was identified, was treated at...
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
Sylva Herald
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva.
DOUBLEWIDE, 3 BR, 2 BA, located 5 minutes from downtown Sylva. This home is on private property. Central heat/AC. Peaceful area to live, Scott's Creek runs through yard. Ready to move in immediately. Please text: 828 226 6948. No smoking, no drinking, no pets and no HUD. $1300 per month and $1300 deposit. 36*
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into back of home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday afternoon. Officers said the crash happened near West Chapel Road at around 2:28 p.m. on October 28, 2022. According to officers, the driver was traveling along West Chapel Road...
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
Comments / 0