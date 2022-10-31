Two grocery stores at the same intersection may be a problem for regulators, but likely not for real estate investors. Major Chicago grocery chains Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco are poised to be under the same ownership if the feds approve a merger between their parent companies, Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns the Jewel brand. Both parent companies are publicly traded, and there are about 170 Jewel stores in the Chicago metro area and more than 40 Mariano’s stores.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO