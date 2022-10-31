Read full article on original website
nwi.life
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Announces the 2022 Innovators Award Winners
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced winners of the 2022 Innovators Awards. Winners will be inducted into the Society during the group’s annual luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, IN from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. “As our...
nwi.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana brings a fresh look to Crown Point Community Library
The interior of the Crown Point Community Library is in the process of receiving a new, polished look with the help of CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana. The team has been working on giving a fresh coat of paint to around 50,000 square feet inside the community space and is now just weeks away from putting the final touches on the project.
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
nwi.life
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community
When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathan L. Nicholson
For Nathan L. Nicholson, art has been a passion for as long as he can remember. Nicholson is a digital specialist for the Evangelical Covenant Church and a multidisciplinary artist. He resides in Gary, Ind. with his wife of 18 years and two children. Nicholson was born in Chicago, Ill....
nwi.life
South Suburban College to Host In-Person Family Reading Night on November 17
South Suburban College’s (SSC) Adult Volunteer Literacy Program is hosting a Family Reading Night event on Thursday, November 17, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The event will occur at the Performing Arts Center of SSC’s main campus in South Holland, Illinois. The public is encouraged to attend the free event to learn more about community literacy while enjoying stories, youth activities, and live presentations. The activities for the event will include a live puppet show, face painting, balloon art, local authors, book readings, and a youth book giveaway. Community Partners include Markham Public Library’s book truck, Burst into Books, and Doughboy’s Catering.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Hammond Interim President and CEO releases statement on plans for services
Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster Interim President and CEO Barbara Anderson issued the following statement today regarding Franciscan Health Hammond:. “In 2021, Franciscan Health announced that the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved a $30 million investment in the 100-year-old Hammond campus to renovate some buildings and $15 million to demolish buildings that no longer have a useful life. The scaled down, 10-bed inpatient unit and Emergency Department would continue to serve the needs of the Hammond community.
nwi.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
nwi.life
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces Travel Basketball League for Northwest Indiana Youth
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana will be introducing a multi-level developmental Basketball league, open to all Northwest Indiana youth and families. The league will consist of members and community youth from the Valparaiso, Duneland, South Haven and Portage Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the Valparaiso Parks Department, and will begin in early January.
nwi.life
Member service representatives create community at and around KV REMC
Cultivating that friendly, inviting first impression for customers is a must-have for any business. The first interaction a customer has when they pick up the phone or walk through the front door goes a long way towards setting the tone for future experiences with the company. For Kankakee Valley (KV) REMC, these team members are Member Service Representatives. While their job carries much importance, it also includes ensuring each customer has a welcoming experience, leaving with nothing less than a smile and confidence that their questions have been handled with care.
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
nwi.life
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023
Hotel and dinner packages available; Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by REO Speedwagon at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, November 4 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
nwi.life
Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial
In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
12 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidently discharged at South Side school
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened at Parker Community Academy in Englewood. 12 students were hit by the spray while gathered in the school’s cafeteria and were transported to hospitals in fair condition.
nwi.life
South Shore Line to offer active-duty military personnel & veterans free transportation Nov. 11 through Nov. 14
To show our gratitude, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free November 11-14, 2022. “By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel our gratitude for their service,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL.
Routine Chicago Trash Collection Leads To Chilling Discovery
How an average morning spurred a horrifying investigation.
Mayor Thaddeus Jones and Calumet City host breakfast rally for hundreds of seniors with Governor Pritzker
Mayor Thaddeus Jones, who also serves as State Representative of the 29th Legislative District, hosted a phenomenal senior breakfast at the local senior living facility, Bernadine Manor. Alongside the mayor, local officials Senator Napoleon Harris and Alderman of the 5th Ward Dejuan Gardner joined in on the fun. The breakfast came as a tribute to the local seniors and a rally to “Get Out and Vote.” The breakfast was hosted to let senior residents know how much their votes matter. Governor Pritzker made an appearance to attend the fun festivities for local seniors, and they couldn’t have been happier.
