Cultivating that friendly, inviting first impression for customers is a must-have for any business. The first interaction a customer has when they pick up the phone or walk through the front door goes a long way towards setting the tone for future experiences with the company. For Kankakee Valley (KV) REMC, these team members are Member Service Representatives. While their job carries much importance, it also includes ensuring each customer has a welcoming experience, leaving with nothing less than a smile and confidence that their questions have been handled with care.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO