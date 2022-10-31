ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police arrest man accused of robbing 2 banks in 4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Police on Tuesday arrested a man for investigation of robbing three banks in the past week. Krishan Singh, 26, is accused of robbing a credit union and a bank in the span of four minutes on Friday. Singh was arrested Tuesday afternoon after robbing another bank, Salt Lake police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Murray, troopers say

MURRAY — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15. About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a "sideswipe-type" collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver's side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Cause of house fire and explosion in West Jordan still unknown

WEST JORDAN — Investigators were still working to determine the cause of a house fire Friday, one day after an explosion and flames destroyed a home and damaged another in West Jordan. Battalion Chief Clint Paxton said in his 24 years with the fire department he couldn't easily remember...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Man in critical condition after car crash in Sandy

SANDY — A driver is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with another Tuesday night in Sandy. The man was driving west on 10600 South and trying to turn left at 700 East when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on 10600 South, Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Hundreds line up at Millcreek restaurant closing because of staff shortage

MILLCREEK — Hundreds of customers lined up outside of Hector's Mexican Food on Thursday to show their support for a restaurant that's closing after 27 years in Millcreek. "We're waiting for probably the greatest Mexican food in the state," said Luke Leclair-Marzolf, after waiting in the drive-thru for more than an hour.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

What will it take for Utah to get back to the Pac-12 championship game?

SALT LAKE CITY — The road back to the Pac-12 championship game for Utah got more difficult this summer. In an effort to enhance the competitive nature of the conference and increase the likelihood that the winner of the Pac-12 title game could make the four-team playoff off another quality win, the conference eliminated divisions and decided to feature the top two teams in its championship game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Former Boise QB Cade Fennegan enjoying restart at dream school BYU

PROVO — Before the truncated campaign of the 2020 season, BYU football had never experienced a win on the blue turf at Boise State, a seldom-viewed but now constant rivalry game over the past decade. Things changed when the Cougars, led by Zach Wilson and Tyler Allgeier, went up...
PROVO, UT

