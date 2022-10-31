So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.

8 DAYS AGO