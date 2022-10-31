Read full article on original website
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4
Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
‘Venom 3’ Moves Forward With New Director
“EDDIEEEEEEEE, ARE YOU READY TO MAKE ANOTHER SEQUEL?”. Ready or not, here comes Venom with another movie, his third to date. The first two films in the franchise, starring Tom Hardy as an investigative reporter turned host to a strange but heroic alien symbiote, have grossed $1.36 billion worldwide. That’s despite the fact that Spider-Man, the character whose exploits inspired Venom in the first place in Marvel Comics, has basically never appeared in any of the movies.
Vision TV Series Reportedly In Development
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness built directly off the events of the WandaVision television series, to show what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she lost her family. But as compelling as Wanda’s story was in Multiverse of Madness, a crucial aspect was missing. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, never showed up in the film even thought he wasn’t technically dead.
‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer Brings Back Tim Allen’s Santa
So what does Tim Allen’s Santa Claus look like more than 15 years after we last saw him?. He looks like Santa Claus, guys. Santa always looks like Santa. Allen’s version of the beloved holiday icon is back in The Santa Clauses, a new legacyquel TV series that’s debuting next month on Disney+. Along with Allen, the new series also features Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz all back in the roles they played in the original Santa Clause movies. (Disney produced three of them between 1994 and 2006.) The key new member of the cast in this show is Kal Penn as a businessman who sets the plot into motion.
Bryan Cranston Working on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival
Bryan Cranston is apparently working on a Malcolm In The Middle reboot, and we’re here for it. Despite playing one of the greatest TV villains of our generation, it seems that Cranston wants to return to his roots. He’s an incredibly versatile actor, and it doesn’t seem like it should be much of a problem for him to shift back into sitcom dad mode.
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rumor He’s Playing Wolverine
It’s been five years now since the last Hugh Jackman performance as Wolverine in Logan — and thus five years of speculation about who may replace him as the character. And that speculation has only gotten louder since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, bringing the X-Men characters back under their Marvel banner, and setting the stage for a full-fledged movie reboot of the property.
From Neptune Frost to The Crown: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s electrifying Afrofuturist musical fantasia (above) follows the story of an intersex hacker’s journey to the realm of Digitaria. Oddly enough, it’s also appropriate to call it a work of social realism – issues tackled include forced labour in pit mines – but it’s fair to say this ain’t your grandaddy’s social realism.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Insulting Keanu Reeves in New Memoir
Keanu Reeves is one of those guys that pretty much everyone loves. He does great action movies like John Wick and The Matrix, he can do warm comedy in things like Bill & Ted, he generally does not take himself too seriously, and he does not appear to have aged in the last 20 years. It’s hard to dislike a dude like that.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
