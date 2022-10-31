Read full article on original website
How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life
Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
Blake Pontchartrain: A walk down Marlborough Gate Place
Do you know anything about the street called Marlborough Gate Place? It doesn’t seem to exist anywhere except between Robert and Upperline streets and only contains a handful of houses and one apartment building. Todd. Dear Todd,. Marlborough Gate Place takes its name from a small neighborhood development at...
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
Swamp Pop Legend Tommy McLain to Make Late Night TV Debut on November 2
There's a first time for everything...even at the age of 82.
New Orleans gospel legend Raymond Anthony Myles' complex life subject of new documentary
Leo Sacks’ life changed when he walked into the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s Gospel Tent in 1982 and discovered the glorious force that was Raymond Anthony Myles. A “skeptical New York journalist” making his first trip to New Orleans on assignment for Billboard magazine, Sacks was...
Watch: Day of the Dead parade was much bigger, more beautiful this year. We’ve got video and photos.
The Krewe de Mayahuel’s Mexican Day of the Dead parade began modestly. Back in 2018, scores of marchers in macabre costumes meandered the Marigny and St. Roch neighborhood in memory of loved ones who’d died the year before. On Wednesday night, just five years after that first procession,...
New Orleans-shot ‘Causeway’ packs an emotional punch with Jennifer Lawrence starring
Oftentimes, a film will look good on paper — whether because of its intriguing story, a dynamite cast or some other perceived X-factor — but then fumble things when it comes to execution. The result is almost always a big-screen disappointment. Jennifer Lawrence’s New Orleans-shot drama “Causeway” is...
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
At a tiny Central City cafe for home-style breakfast, these changes kept the flavors coming
Café Porche and Snowbar has a small restaurant feel that makes each visit feel like sitting on the porch with friends. The comfort food adds to the experience at this Central City community spot. Keeping that going through the challenges of the pandemic has entailed a mix of change,...
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
Masked alien is one of two robbers of Mandeville biz
One wore an alien mask and the other, something closer to a ski mask, according to police.
6 Must-See Attractions on Your First Visit to New Orleans
Named after the Regent of France, Philip II, Duke of Orléans, New Orleans is a wonderful city to explore! It has great music, amazing cuisine, and the world-famous Mardi Gras festival. Plus, if you’re a history buff, there are tons of things to see and learn by taking a stroll in the French Quarter.
At 24 New Orleans restaurants, bars, a week-long way to support equity in hospitality
The daily work of the Made in New Orleans Foundation is about building racial equity in the local hospitality sector. Now, a wide-ranging slice of that sector is coming together to support its work through a week-long fundraiser, and they're inviting the public to do the same just by going out for a meal.
Before the addiction, the abuse and the 'suicide by cops,' family remembers a loving dad
The Hammond man who police say strapped an explosive device to himself and fired a gun, causing officers to fatally shoot him, told his family that he wanted to commit "suicide by cops" and would "have some fun with the police with his AR-15" if law enforcement was contacted to respond to reported domestic abuse, court documents say.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
SWAT roll ends peacefully in Tremé, on Bayou Road
Officers say a subject has barricaded himself inside of a home in the 1900 block of Bayou Road.
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
