NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed
Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can't leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff's fatal shooting in the city.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had an ‘ironclad’ prenup, source reveals
What happens now that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well, sources tell the New York Post that the divorce was settled quickly due to a prenup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife. A source...
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
Saints Release Official Statement On Passing Of Adam Zimmer
Tragedy struck the NFL world this morning as news broke on the passing of Adam Zimmer. Zimmer was a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2022, but before that, he began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints between ...
Firing Jeff Scott is an easy call, but keeping him at USF is the wiser move
TAMPA — I’m giving you a new desk. A new office, a new title, a new responsibility. As of this morning, it is your job to decide the fate of USF football coach Jeff Scott. It’s a pretty straightforward task, no? As long as you’re not squeamish, the decision seems simple and obvious.
Podcast: Why the Bucs weren't buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline came and went this week without any moves from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they opted to roll with what they have despite a shocking 3-5 start. Despite depth issues in key players missing on both sides of the ball, the Bucs opted to stand pat instead of making a move to address any of those needs.
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady stays in mindless grindset mode even while discussing his own divorce
Tom Brady discussed his divorce on his 'Let's Go!' podcast
When Two Tampa HS Coaches Watch Their Former Players In The World Series...
A hat tip to our pal Jarrett Guthrie at 813Preps for sharing this. With Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (Jesuit) & Kyle Tucker (Plant) playing in the Fall Classic, their high school coaches decided to make the trip & take in the game!. Shoutout to Coach Dennis Braun (Plant) & Coach...
Former gridiron star Freddie Stevenson sees his life play out on the big screen
LAKELAND, Fla. — There’s an art to working the red carpet — it’s a lot of posing, a lot of smiling, and a lot of photos — and when Freddie Stevenson did it recently, he looked like a natural. The former gridiron star looked as...
