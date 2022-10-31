Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston convenience store chain to expand to 208 locations
Charleston-based Refuel Operating Co. will expand to 208 stores in the Southeast after an acquisition of North Carolina-based Eagles Enterprise LLC. The convenience store chain will add 13 new stores in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina. Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said in a statement that the acquisition will “fit nicely within the Refuel portfolio.” The Eagles transaction is the company’s 14th acquisition since a partnership with private-equity investment firm First Reserve in 2019.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
Widow of slain SC senator sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
The lawsuit claims Facebook and Russian oligarch Yegeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin are responsible for the nine shooting deaths inside Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.
Summerville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Summerville. The Conway High School football team will have a game with Summerville High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. The Ashley Ridge High School football team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charleston to Savannah
If you're traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Savannah, Georgia, why not take your time to experience all the amazing sights along the way? These two detours are perfect for travelers looking to get better acquainted with beautiful South Carolina and Georgia. This road trip from Charleston to Savannah will...
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Pride Festival returns this month after hiatus
Charleston Pride Week kicks off Sunday to offer eight days of activities to educate, celebrate, honor and advocate the importance of the Lowcountry’s LBGTQ community. On November 12, Charleston Pride will hold its first free festival in two years. It will be noon to 6 p.m. at The Refinery (1640 Meeting Street Road) and will include a curated selection of live entertainment, a variety of vendors, local food trucks and more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
This Is The Best Sandwich In South Carolina
Food and Wine found the best sandwiches around the country, including this ever-popular bite in South Carolina.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
abcnews4.com
McMaster-Evette campaign and other republicans stopping in Summerville on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign is rallying in Summerville on Saturday, November 5th, hosted by the Dorchester Republican Party. Dorchester GOP Chairman Steven Wright released the following statement:. "We are excited and honored to host Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Under the McMaster Administration, our taxes...
live5news.com
New $200M development aims to connect Summerville community
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Located at the corner of Berlin Myers Parkway and Highway 78, a 57-acre multi-use property will bring new development to the Summerville area by early 2025. The property, named Sawmill, will include 474 multi-family apartment units, offices, restaurants, hotels, stores, banks, outdoor spaces and a 40,000-square-foot...
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
Goose Creek, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
