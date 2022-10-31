ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Tre'Davious White to be activated, status vs. Jets up in the air

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are going to take it down to the wire, but Tre’Davious White is back.

On Monday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference that the plan is for the cornerback to be activated to the team’s 53-man roster this week. The coach said that will happen on Wednesday, so the team has yet to officially bring White back, but it’s pending.

On that same day, White’s 21-day practice window closes. If the Bills did not activate him by Wednesday, he would go back to injury designation for an extended period.

White injured his knee, tearing his ACL, nearly a year ago during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win in 2021. White has not played since, only rehabbing and practicing.

Prior to Monday’s announcement by McDermott, White had been moving in a positive direction. Late last week, he was practicing in a normal colored uniform instead of a red non-contact one.

Next up for the Bills is their yearly trip to face the New York Jets on the road.

However, White is not a full go for that one just yet.

Always a person to keep his cards close to the chest, McDermott said White will be considered “day-to-day” after officially being activated. He could still be scratched against the Jets, but that will depend on how comfortable White feels with his knee.

Bills Wire will provide updates on White’s status against the Jets as we progress closer to Sunday’s game. Check back.

