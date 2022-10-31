I’m Staying on Twitter

Elon Musk speaking a press conference in Texas on February 10, 2022. ( Jim Watson / AFP / Getty )

There’s been some—mostly silly—hysteria over Elon Musk finally taking ownership of Twitter. But there are reasons to be concerned, even if you’re not on the platform.

Elon Musk finally bought Twitter—or, as it turned out, was essentially forced to buy Twitter after shooting his mouth off about how keen he was to own it. He is now learning that contracts matter, and that this whole fandango was probably a stupid idea; his first three days at the helm have not, shall we say, inspired a lot of confidence in his managerial acumen. I suspect that Musk, as Spock said in a classic Star Trek episode, is about to find out that “having is not so pleasing a thing, after all, as wanting. It is not logical, but it is often true.”

Many liberals on Twitter have unfortunately decided that if Musk owns the platform, they must leave. This is a kind of self-deportation that—like the threats to move to Canada if Donald Trump won the 2016 election—in my view makes no sense. Many of us with larger presences on the platform have seen a significant drop in our follower counts as people make good on their threat to exit.

This is, of course, as much their right as it is Musk’s to buy the platform and run it as he pleases. But I think leaving is a mistake. Twitter, so far, is still Twitter: infuriating and fascinating, disgusting and enlightening, full of very nice people and intelligent interlocutors, along with the usual cohort of angry losers, bored juveniles, and wannabe keyboard heroes. Musk’s ownership isn’t going to change that. So I will put in a word here for a calm and measured response to his arrival.

If we were to avoid every forum or product owned by a reprehensible narcissist, we’d live a pretty simple life. Staying on Twitter does not mean you approve of Musk any more than reading The Washington Post means you’re a fan of Jeff Bezos. As my Atlantic colleague Norm Ornstein puts it, he can stipulate that Elon Musk is “a disgrace and a partner with the murderous Saudi regime”—the Saudis are now the second-largest shareholder in Twitter after Musk, and they are crowing about it—but still realize that many of us have “built a community of friendships that [we] would never have found otherwise,” including people who are “interesting, morally strong and admirable.” Norm does not want to lose that, and neither do I.

More to the point, if you believe that it is important to combat disinformation, spread reliable information, and in general try to defend some basic notions of civility, social media is an important arena for doing all of those things. Abandoning this part of the public square to vandals and extremists—who became more vocal on the platform practically from the moment Musk took over—accomplishes nothing.

Twitter can be a great place to practice some skills that also serve us well in real life. As I have suggested many times, we should sidestep those who want to bait us into endless arguments that are detached from reality. We should state what’s true and the values we support. We should engage those who ask for discussion in good faith. Ignore those who merely want to drain you of patience. That’s a sensible approach, whether it’s Twitter or Thanksgiving with your Fox-obsessed uncle.

We’re all human, and we’ll all fail at this at some point. I have been baited online into plenty of idiotic arguments that I now regret (just as I have been in real life). One way to improve your experience on Twitter, however, is to be less personally invested in it. This may sound odd coming from a man with more than 600,000 followers who has tweeted, by my count, at least eleventy-gajillion times and is known for being willing to pursue a Twitter argument to the gates of hell. But the key is to remember that Twitter is a forum, not a lifestyle. It’s not therapy. It’s not where you’ll save the world or crush your enemies. It’s just people, some of whom are good and some of whom are horrendous jerks, talking to one another.

Still: When the world’s richest man (and the Saudis, among others), own a huge slice of the public space, it matters. It would matter even if Musk did not have the Twitter persona, as he unfortunately does, of a shitposting teenager. Musk, if he is to be believed, plans to loosen the restrictions on Twitter—again, as is his right—to allow more disinformation. Yesterday, he even tweeted (then deleted) links to a discredited conspiracy theory about the Paul Pelosi assault. He may allow Trump back on the platform.

But all of that makes it imperative to stay, not go. Disinformation and trolling works best when the malefactors who engage in it create an impression of being a reliable and trustworthy majority, when they can say that “everybody knows this.” Abandoning such places out of some misplaced sense of moral rectitude simply clears the field for more lies and mischief. The trolls delighting in Musk’s purchase are a very small fraction of the world—and we should not encourage the delusion that there are more of them than there are normal and decent human beings.

The Trump-organization trial began today. Prosecutors have accused the company of taking part in a 15-year tax-evasion scheme. Federal authorities filed charges of assault and attempted kidnapping against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi in the Pelosis’ home last week. Jair Bolsonaro has not yet conceded defeat after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was declared the winner of Brazil’s presidential election last night.

