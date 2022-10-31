ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX4 News Kansas City

It’s free admission day at the Overland Park Arboretum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will offer free admission on Tuesday, Nov. 1.  From 9a.m. until 5 p.m. guests can explore the 300 acre garden.  Visitors can view more than 1,700 species of plants, take in a variety of landscapes and explore various hiking trails throughout the property.  The Arboretum […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcstudio.org

New Midwest Trust Center Executive Director Returns to Midwest Roots

Meet Stacie McDaniel! The new executive director for the Midwest Trust Center (MTC) joins an exciting season at Johnson County Community College (JCCC)’s performing arts center. “I’m overjoyed to be able to bring my knowledge, skills and experience home to the region that has my heart,” says McDaniel. She...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluespringsgov.com

City to Break Ground for New Indoor/Outdoor Waterpark

Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, along with the City of Blue Springs, is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Blue Springs waterpark at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on the field just to the west of the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave. The waterpark is scheduled to open Spring of 2024 with construction slated to begin in early December.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Romeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Romeo!. This handsome and goofy guy has a huge head and looks like he spends his days at the gym!. Romeo is a Pitbull mix (maybe American bulldog or mastiff mixed in there with all those muscles!) with an approximate DOB of 10/2021. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
LAWSON, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence

Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

How to get a family Thanksgiving dinner for free this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving dinner may cost twice as much as it did last year, even if it’s all from scratch. The US Department of Agriculture said earlier this month, the average turkey cost $1.99 a pound because of inflation and other factors. That compares to an average cost of $1.15 a pound in 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO

