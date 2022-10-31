Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
The Verge
Apple’s own 5G modems might come to iPhones later than expected
Apple will once again rely on Qualcomm modems for its 2023 iPhones, Qualcomm said on its Q4 2022 earnings call, meaning that we’ll be waiting a little while longer for Apple to introduce its long-rumored custom 5G modem. Nikkei reported in 2021 that Apple was looking to introduce its...
Apple launched 3 new Apple iPads today, and one is already on sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple just released the latest lineup of iPad tablets, and they offer some major updates. From a new chip to...
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
Apple Insider
Amazon reissues $99 Apple TV 4K deal & Apple Watch price drops leading up to Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch and Apple TV 4K hardware asBlack Friday approaches, delivering the best prices available for holiday gift-giving. We covered numerous discounts on Apple products this week,...
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
Digital Trends
Bad news — Apple could delay new Macs and MacBooks until 2023
Nearly everyone has been expecting another Apple event in November, but a new rumor suggests that the Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023. In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg writer claims Apple decided to hold off...
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
Cult of Mac
The Mac is back! Apple ships most MacBooks ever
Apple shipped a record number of MacBooks during the September quarter, a whopping 26% increase over the same period of 2021, according to a market-analysis firm. That’s more than the company has ever shipped in a single quarter. At the same time, Windows notebook-makers saw their shipments decline. Apple...
techunwrapped.com
The rollable iPad will arrive in 2024, long before a $2,500 foldable iPhone
The experts seem to agree on one point: the foldable or rollable iPhone is not for now. Before that, we could see a flexible iPad land in 2024. It would add to the confusion for potential Macbook Pro and other Macbook Air buyers. CCS Insight has made a bold prediction....
Ars Technica
Steam on Chromebooks enters beta, adds AMD support
It has been almost three years since Chromebook users got word that Steam support is coming to ChromeOS. We're still not totally there yet, but today Google announced that it's ready to enter beta testing. In a blog post, Zach Alcorn, Google product manager, announced that Steam on Chromebooks is...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 and 15: Apple is finally conforming with the competition (against its will), and I'm all for it
Ah, Apple. I hate apples, or sweet food in general, but they're healthy, people say. And like the actual fruit, Apple's products are pretty sweet, smooth, and widely beloved. But oranges, bananas, and other fruits also exist, and of course, we're using those as metaphors for other smartphone brands. Other smartphone brands that have been adding new, cutting-edge features to their phones to get your attention, while Apple was playing it safe, moving at its own (usually quite slow) pace, without seemingly even trying to catch up.
ZDNet
Raspberry Pi Pico has a problem with Macs using MacOS Ventura
The UK maker of the Raspberry Pi is warning of an issue affecting its Pico device and other boards when using a Mac running the new MacOS Ventura, which has broken key functionality for flashing the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board over USB. In a blogpost titled "The Ventura...
Comments / 0