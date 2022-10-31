Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born February 2, 1939 in rural Abilene, the daughter of Solomon Nolan and Eunice Irene (Jahnke) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and went on to trade school at Brown Mackey in Salina. On November 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Albert U. “Mac” McCulley. He preceded her in death June 9, 2001. Lois worked for the 911 Dispatch for Dickinson County for 14 years. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in rural Abilene, Red Hat Society, Avon and the Dixie Doo’s square dancing club. She volunteered at the hospital and enjoyed working in the yard, bird watching, her cats and grandchildren.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO