Linda Sue Maas
Linda Sue Maas, 75, of Alma, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday (October 30, 2022) following a lengthy illness. Born September 14, 1947 in Evansville, Indiana, Linda was the daughter of Phillip Leroy and Jessie Mae (Ryals) Brown. Growing up in a military family, her childhood was spent in numerous U. S. states and overseas in Germany. When she was a Sophomore in High School, her family settled down in Volland, Kansas. Linda graduated from Alma High School in 1966. While at school she met Elton T. Maas and the high school sweethearts were married on February 26, 1966.
Donna L. Linder
Donna L. Linder, 66, of Herington, KS, passed away Friday, October 21st, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, in Manhattan. Donna Lee Linder was born in Manhattan, on January 18, 1956, the daughter of Nancy Jane (Dugan) Christner, of Herington, KS and the late Carl F. Linder. She was a graduate of Washburn Rural High School in Topeka and from Wasburn University also of Topeka. She warked at Ft. Riley for the Civil Service.
Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton
Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton was born on November 13, 1939, the daughter of Herman and Mary Mills, and departed this life on October 28, 2022 at Bramlage House, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Ellie had the glory of being raised by her maternal grandmother, Betty Toepffer, from cradle to adulthood. She attended Manhattan public schools through to graduation in 1957.
Lois McCulley
Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born February 2, 1939 in rural Abilene, the daughter of Solomon Nolan and Eunice Irene (Jahnke) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and went on to trade school at Brown Mackey in Salina. On November 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Albert U. “Mac” McCulley. He preceded her in death June 9, 2001. Lois worked for the 911 Dispatch for Dickinson County for 14 years. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in rural Abilene, Red Hat Society, Avon and the Dixie Doo’s square dancing club. She volunteered at the hospital and enjoyed working in the yard, bird watching, her cats and grandchildren.
Ron D. Trower
Ron D. Trower, 72, Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, passed away October 15, 2022. Ron was born in Junction City, Kansas on June 15, 1950 to Georgia (Sheek) and Ray C. Trower. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1969. After high school, he attended Salina Area Technical College and subsequently served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Sponsored: Geary County Kansas is Hiring!
Geary County Kansas is hiring a Noxious Weed Supervisor. POSITION SUMMARY: Under the supervision of the Public Works Administrator, the Noxious Weed Supervisor is a non-exempt position under FLSA. Among other duties this position is responsible to fulfill the state laws on noxious weed control, and the household hazardous waste/agricultural chemical program (HHW/AGCHEM); to effectively supervise the department and all of the programs; to work with citizens, private industry and other municipalities with noxious weed problems and to enforce the Kansas Noxious Weed Control Act; and to provide responsive, courteous and efficient service to County residents and the general public.
Museum will be closed Tuesday
The Geary County Historical Museum will be closed Tuesday, November 8th for a staff professional development day. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, November 9th. Museum Executive Director Heather Hagedorn made the announcement.
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
