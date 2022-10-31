Joseph (Joe) H. Watson, 74, of Manhattan, passed away early Sunday morning, October 30th, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Joseph (Joe) Hoit Watson was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on April 7, 1948, the son of Emma Louise (Tharp) Watson, of Port Richie, Florida, and the late Roy Julian Watson. He was united in marriage to Tongta Kookuan at Ft. Riley Chapel, and she survives of their home in Manhattan, Joe was a BS graduate of KSU in History, and he was a retired First Sergeant with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He and Tongta were members of the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Joe worked as a Corrections Supervisor at Riley County Police Department. After his retirement, he became a preparer for H&R Block for over 20 yrs. Joe was also active at the American Legion where he loved to play and help with playing bingo.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO