Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton
Agnes Eldora (Ellie) Morton was born on November 13, 1939, the daughter of Herman and Mary Mills, and departed this life on October 28, 2022 at Bramlage House, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. Ellie had the glory of being raised by her maternal grandmother, Betty Toepffer, from cradle to adulthood. She attended Manhattan public schools through to graduation in 1957.
Joseph (Joe) H. Watson
Joseph (Joe) H. Watson, 74, of Manhattan, passed away early Sunday morning, October 30th, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Joseph (Joe) Hoit Watson was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on April 7, 1948, the son of Emma Louise (Tharp) Watson, of Port Richie, Florida, and the late Roy Julian Watson. He was united in marriage to Tongta Kookuan at Ft. Riley Chapel, and she survives of their home in Manhattan, Joe was a BS graduate of KSU in History, and he was a retired First Sergeant with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He and Tongta were members of the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Joe worked as a Corrections Supervisor at Riley County Police Department. After his retirement, he became a preparer for H&R Block for over 20 yrs. Joe was also active at the American Legion where he loved to play and help with playing bingo.
Donna L. Linder
Donna L. Linder, 66, of Herington, KS, passed away Friday, October 21st, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, in Manhattan. Donna Lee Linder was born in Manhattan, on January 18, 1956, the daughter of Nancy Jane (Dugan) Christner, of Herington, KS and the late Carl F. Linder. She was a graduate of Washburn Rural High School in Topeka and from Wasburn University also of Topeka. She warked at Ft. Riley for the Civil Service.
Lois McCulley
Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. She was born February 2, 1939 in rural Abilene, the daughter of Solomon Nolan and Eunice Irene (Jahnke) Riffel. She graduated from Chapman High School and went on to trade school at Brown Mackey in Salina. On November 22, 1958 she was united in marriage to Albert U. “Mac” McCulley. He preceded her in death June 9, 2001. Lois worked for the 911 Dispatch for Dickinson County for 14 years. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in rural Abilene, Red Hat Society, Avon and the Dixie Doo’s square dancing club. She volunteered at the hospital and enjoyed working in the yard, bird watching, her cats and grandchildren.
Ron D. Trower
Ron D. Trower, 72, Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Chapman, Kansas, passed away October 15, 2022. Ron was born in Junction City, Kansas on June 15, 1950 to Georgia (Sheek) and Ray C. Trower. He graduated from Chapman High School in 1969. After high school, he attended Salina Area Technical College and subsequently served in the U.S. Marine Corp.
New Interim CEO is selected for Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital Trustees have selected Bill Overbey to serve as the new interim Chief Executive Officer of Geary Community Hospital. Overbey, Topeka, previously served as the CEO with Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital of Topeka until March of 2022 when he retired. Prior to his position at the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Hays Medical Center for over 13 years. Overbey began his healthcare career as the CFO at Geary Community Hospital from 1991 to 2001.
Museum will be closed Tuesday
The Geary County Historical Museum will be closed Tuesday, November 8th for a staff professional development day. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, November 9th. Museum Executive Director Heather Hagedorn made the announcement.
Sponsored: Geary County Kansas is Hiring!
Geary County Kansas is hiring a Noxious Weed Supervisor. POSITION SUMMARY: Under the supervision of the Public Works Administrator, the Noxious Weed Supervisor is a non-exempt position under FLSA. Among other duties this position is responsible to fulfill the state laws on noxious weed control, and the household hazardous waste/agricultural chemical program (HHW/AGCHEM); to effectively supervise the department and all of the programs; to work with citizens, private industry and other municipalities with noxious weed problems and to enforce the Kansas Noxious Weed Control Act; and to provide responsive, courteous and efficient service to County residents and the general public.
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
