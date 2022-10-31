ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Related
KTBS

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Students in Louisiana Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ALTAC Jr. Livestock Sale set for Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - The highly anticipated ArkLaTex Ag Council Jr. Livestock Sale is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the fair grounds Sale Arena at the State Fair of Louisiana. The best of the best show animals will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. The auction is the culmination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Stormy weather possible Friday evening and night

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the western half of the ArkLaTex for late Friday. Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy downpours are possible. The parent storm system responsible for this outlook was in the western US as of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana early voting saw overwhelmingly white, slight GOP voter edge

Voters in Baker, La., wait in line to cast ballots on the last day of Louisiana's early voting period Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo credit: WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) Early voting in Louisiana saw an overwhelmingly white turnout and a slight Republican edge for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Governors Tip Line Schools

Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers and other topics. A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a settlement. Some positive feedback was included in the batch of approximately 350 documents. But the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators and school policies. Youngkin campaigned heavily on education and a promise to give parents more input in their children’s curriculums. Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive, authoritarian and unfairly targeting educators. Youngkin's spokeswoman says it was deactivated in September.
KTBS

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for Daylight Saving Time, Safety...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) launches new podcast, On the Cusp

SHREVEPORT, La. - Launching and growing a new business comes with its share of unpredictable challenges — but it doesn’t have to be a lonely journey. On the Cusp, a new podcast by BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), serves as a way to help business owners communicate with each other through storytelling. It features practical advice from entrepreneurs and small business owners who are actively changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE

