Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
Business Insider
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet
To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update
After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Apple Insider
Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2
Slated for a late-November or mid-December release, iOS 16.2 is currently in developer and public beta. It promises several new features such as improved Live Activity support, external display support on iPad, and the new Freeform app. It also promises to improve your HomeKit home. To start experiencing the newfound...
CNET
Your iPhone Home Screen Is Boring. Here's How to Customize Your Apps and Widgets
Since the release of Apple's iOS 14 in 2020, you've had the ability to customize your iPhone's home screen. So instead of using the boring default design that everyone else has, you can create home-screen themes filled with your own unique app icons and widgets. When paired with a custom...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger
Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...
Comments / 0