Related
daystech.org

iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It

Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
Business Insider

How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
mensjournal.com

Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
BGR.com

iOS 16.1 now available, here’s why you should update

After a month of beta testing, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.1 to all users. This update brings a ton of features that supposedly should’ve been made available with the launch of iOS 16 in September. Here’s what you need to know. With iOS 16.1, Apple adds the...
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Apple Insider

Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2

Slated for a late-November or mid-December release, iOS 16.2 is currently in developer and public beta. It promises several new features such as improved Live Activity support, external display support on iPad, and the new Freeform app. It also promises to improve your HomeKit home. To start experiencing the newfound...
Apple Insider

iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app

Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
TheStreet

Apple's Big Problem Gets Bigger

Apple (AAPL) has been one of the big surprises of the current quarterly earnings season so far. The manufacturer of the iPhone and the iPad managed to thwart the most optimistic forecasts during the quarter ending on September 30. Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the...

