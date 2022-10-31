Read full article on original website
Hands on with Apple's new HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.2
Slated for a late-November or mid-December release, iOS 16.2 is currently in developer and public beta. It promises several new features such as improved Live Activity support, external display support on iPad, and the new Freeform app. It also promises to improve your HomeKit home. To start experiencing the newfound...
Spotify adds audiobook debacle to Britain's Apple App Store investigation
Apple stopped Spotify from circumventing its App Store fees for audiobooks, and now, Spotify is allegedly speaking with the British competition watchdog over the incident. Spotify wants to sell audiobooks within its app by sending customers to its website. Apple doesn't allow this for individual goods, though a rule was passed to allow subscription services to link to the external subscription page.
Amazon Music joins Apple in boasting a catalog of 100 million songs
Amazon Music is now offering 100 million songs to Prime members, the same as Apple Music, but there's a catch. The company announced on Wednesday that Prime members get access to new features in Amazon Music, ad-free listening of podcasts, and new exclusive shows and series. Amazon Music now offers...
iOS 16.2 surfaces relevant Apple News stories in the Weather app
Apple is introducing integration between the Weather and News apps, as noticed in the latest iOS 16.2 beta. People in cities such as San Francisco will find weather-related news stories and reports, which will likely be available for more regions over time. A link to a story will appear in the Weather app, and tapping it brings the user over to the News app to read it.
Europe coming after Apple's App Store with Digital Markets Act
The Digital Markets Act entered into force on November 1 and will be applicable on May 2, 2023. Its goal is to require companies such as Apple to offer alternatives to allow third-party app stores on its platforms and alternative payment systems. Gerard de Graaf, an EU official who helped...
Samsung mocks Apple with new 'On the Fence' ad
Positing that Apple always makes iPhone users wait for useful features, Samsung has a new ad that tells people to come over to its Android phones. Samsung is continuing its long run of mocking Apple for the iPhone 14, for removing power adapters, and so on. For once, however, this new ad is unlikely to have to be pulled after Samsung later copies Apple exactly.
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
Apple TV drops 'Up Next' in new design rolling out to users
Not all users are seeing this change yet, but Apple TV is no longer showing the familiar "Up Next" selection of titles in its eponymous app at the top. A key feature of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV 4K, and all previous versions, has been the "Up Next" list. It lists the next episode of series that users have been following, giving them quick access to resume binge-watching.
YouTube to stream Paramount+, Showtime, but no Apple TV+ or Netflix
The streaming store Primetime Channels lets any YouTube user subscribe to Showtime, Paramount+, and more without having to leave YouTube. Primetime Channels will have shows, movies, trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews. YouTube search and recommendations will surface content from streaming services, available at launch for people in the US.
Samsung predicts Apple will have a foldable tablet by 2024
Apple has yet to set foot in the foldable tech market, but according to a new report, the Cupertino tech giant could release a foldable iPad or MacBook in the coming years. Samsung's Mobile Experience branch has met with suppliers, and according to TheElec, is feeling optimistic about the foldable market.
Some Apple customers report Face ID issues with iOS 16
An unknown number of iPhone users have reported having problems with Face ID not working immediately after updating to iOS 16. It's unclear how many people are affected by the Face ID bug, nor whether only particular models of iPhone are affected. However, it is not a widespread issue. In...
Apple spotlights developers revealing how they started
Ahead of November's national celebration of education, Apple has asked developers to share their tips on making a career in coding. National STEAM day on November 8, 2022, celebrates education in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. All of these can be needed in a career spent coding apps for the App Store, and Apple has highlighted what developers say new coders need to know.
iPhone 14 Pro camera is a huge leap, says Halide
Lux, the makers of the popular camera app Halide, have published their annual review of the iPhone's camera, testing the iPhone 14 Pro and its new capabilities. Sebastiaan de With examined every aspect of the front and rear cameras on Apple's new Pro iPhones. Each one comes with improvements to software processing, image quality, and sensors.
2022 iPad Pro review: World's best tablet gets M2 power boost - but not much else
Apple's hardware updates generally fall into three categories. Updates are either a revamp that materially updates the design. Possibly, significant features are added. Often, a new model year brings just a specifications bump. In a big update, we get all three. Most of the time, we get two. In 2022,...
Here are all the devices getting Matter support
Matter is an important standard for home owners, with it able to help enable the communication of smart home devices across different competing frameworks. For example, a device made to work with Samsung SmartThings could still work with Apple's HomeKit if it supports Matter. With support from companies increasing in...
Dr. Sumbul Desai talks about Apple's goals to 'democratize health'
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, spoke at Web Summit 2022, discussing Apple's bold vision for healthcare. The presentation focused on how Apple utilizes the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "democratize healthcare." She acknowledged that the company is still in the early stages of what is possible...
Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report
A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
Apple updates GarageBand, MainStage and Logic Pro with new features
Apple has issued updates to GarageBand, MainStage, and Logic Pro for Mac users with new Apple Loops, a Gain Tool, and more. All three apps help musicians create music in the studio or live onstage with their MacBook. They received improvements to stability and bug fixes, along with updates to unique features in each tool.
Apple freezes hiring outside of research and development
Apple is looking for ways to cut spending as it heads into what it anticipates as a slow holiday period. According to Bloomberg, the move does not apply to teams working on future devices and long-term initiatives but will affect corporate functions and standard hardware and software roles. In a...
New Pixelmator Pro 3.1 adds macOS Ventura and AVIF image support
Pixelmator Pro has a version 3.1 update that adds support for macOS Ventura and the AVIF file format. Other updates include a new, faster document-opening experience, and an all-new smooth corner style with options to adjust the radius of individual corners. The company added a few fixes to ML Super Resolution, template metadata, and exporting images.
