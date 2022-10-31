Read full article on original website
The Forest Hills - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Forest Hills, an upcoming movie starring Edward Furlong, Shelley Duval, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. A man named Rico (Chiko Mendez) is tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill woods. The Forest Hills is produced by Dresnick Goldberg...
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Director Is Preparing a Peter Pan Horror Movie Too
The viral, low-budget horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is coming to theaters but the director already has sites on another public-domain horror movie concept. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fathom Events announced that it will release director Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s slasher movie to theaters on February 15 across the U.S., with plans to showcase the film in the U.K., Canada, and Mexico.
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
The Last of Us TV Series on HBO Gets a Premiere Date
Naughty Dog and HBO have confirmed that the TV show adaptation of The Last Of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023. The news was shared alongside a new poster showing Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie walking in a ruined city in the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us.
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer
Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
Forspoken - Official Magic Combat Deep Dive Trailer
In this latest Forspoken trailer, journey to the realm of Athia and get a deep dive into Frey's magical combat abilities, including a look at various spells, a breakdown of types of magic like the purple earth-based magic and its attack and support spells, fire-based red magic, defense abilities, and Frey's sidekick's abilities.
Causeway Review
Causeway streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. A film that works despite its aggressive plainness, Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway follows U.S. military technician Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), who returns to New Orleans from her Afghanistan deployment with a severe brain injury. While on the road to recovery (and seeking desperately to re-enlist), she crosses paths with a local mechanic, James (Brian Tyree Henry), with whom she forms an unlikely and uneasy friendship based on their mutually traumatic pasts.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Did What Even The Clone Wars Couldn't
The animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi may be a very different beast from the comics that share its name, but it brings something vital to the table. The first season does something even Star Wars: The Clone Wars never quite managed by lending new depth and insight into Count Dooku. It finally makes good on Episode III’s promise that the Clone Wars was full of heroic characters on both sides of the conflict.
HBO Max Cancels its Degrassi Reboot
HBO Max has reportedly canceled its planned reboot of the teen drama Degrassi, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The news comes as part of a larger report on the state of Warner Bros., which has been undergoing several cuts and cancellations following its merger with Discovery back in May. The Degrassi reboot was among several projects recently canceled, according to WSJ’s report, as part of cuts made to HBO Max projects aimed at children and teens, including a Charlotte’s Web remake.
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
John Travolta, Ben Stiller, LeBron James Attend Kratos Counseling In Hilarious God of War Trailer
The marketing for God of War: Ragnarok is ramping up ahead of next week's release, and the latest trailer features appearances from three big celebrity names. In the new "All Parents Can Relate" video (which you can watch above!), Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta are all attending a counseling session with their kids. Stiller steals the show, dressed up just like God of War's Kratos, saying "The God of War dynamic plays out in every parent-child relationship. When that clicked for me, I picked up my Leviathan Axe, and felt truly close to my son for the very first time."
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
Blockbuster: Season 1 Review
Blockbuster is now streaming on Netflix. Netflix’s Blockbuster series was poised to deliver a modern look into a self-sustaining relic of a bygone era. A comedic, yet heartfelt show where the emphasis is equally placed on the machinations of the cast and the juxtaposition of opposing forms of media consumption. The premise is as sound as the question it proposes: what would it be like to work at the last Blockbuster on Earth? Apparently, it’s the same as working at any other brick and mortar store, if you believe Netflix’s interpretation of it.
The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic Digs Deeper Into This Lost Era
Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The High Republic initiative has been dedicated to exploring a little-known piece of the Star Wars timeline, showcasing the many Jedi Knights who defended the Republic during its final golden age, centuries before the events of the movies. Now Lucasfilm and Abrams Books are digging even deeper into this fascinating setting with the upcoming reference book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic.
Kaguya-Sama and Oshi no Ko Author Announces Retirement as Manga Artist
Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga author Aka Akasaka has announced retirement from illustrating. This comes after the release of the final chapter of the manga series. The author and ex-illustrator announced the news on his Twitter account. "I had a lot of happy memories and I can look back now...
IGN UK Podcast 669: God of War Ragnarok Review Discussion
Cardy and Dale have played God of War Ragnarok so are here to tell you (in a spoiler-free way) just how good it is. They're then joined by Mat who joins in to discuss how great Andor has been, why the Weird Al movie is worth checking out, and the return of The White Lotus.
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Frank Grillo
Featuring Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (played by Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (played by Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!
