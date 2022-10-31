The marketing for God of War: Ragnarok is ramping up ahead of next week's release, and the latest trailer features appearances from three big celebrity names. In the new "All Parents Can Relate" video (which you can watch above!), Ben Stiller, LeBron James, and John Travolta are all attending a counseling session with their kids. Stiller steals the show, dressed up just like God of War's Kratos, saying "The God of War dynamic plays out in every parent-child relationship. When that clicked for me, I picked up my Leviathan Axe, and felt truly close to my son for the very first time."

2 DAYS AGO