KEYT
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas has accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt has accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate. The candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday offered contrasting views on rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, among other issues. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money in heating assistance to New Hampshire families and is working on ways to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with housing shortages. Leavitt accused him of supporting trillions of dollars in reckless spending.
KEYT
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd Rokita was filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell, and their patients. It alleges that Rokita has issued subpoenas seeking the medical records of patients based on complaints from people who’ve never been a patient of either Bernard or Caldwell and “who lack any personal knowledge of the alleged circumstances giving rise to the complaints.”
KEYT
Judge sets steps for more NC disabled people to live at home
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s health agency is weighing whether to challenge a judge’s order demanding the state ramp up services for people with intellectual and development disabilities so more can live outside of institutions. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour this week directed the state Department of Health and Human Services to take action. Baddour says at least 3,000 people must be diverted or shifted to community-based programs by 2031 and that a waiting list for a special Medicaid program be eliminated by 2032. DHHS Deputy Secretary Dave Richard said the order creates unintended consequences that could lead small facilities to close and deny choices to other families.
KEYT
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish say all but two families have been allowed to return to their homes a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. The parish president says cleanup — including excavation of soil — was required at two homes closest to the spill site. Authorities had begun a street-by-street lifting of the evacuation earlier Thursday. The evacuation was ordered after the Wednesday afternoon derailment of Canadian National railroad cars roughly 40 miles west of New Orleans.
KEYT
Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were each sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of murder and numerous other charges, Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty in any of the five killings as long as the couple also plead guilty to two fatal shootings near St. Louis, Missouri, and another in Memphis, Tennessee. All five deaths happened in May 2021,
KEYT
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn’t elaborate.
