Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is well-known for its Home At Last program and the organization is now working to launch a brand new off-shoot of that program geared specifically toward assisting Nye County residents in their pursuit of purchasing their own home. Dubbed “Buy in Nye,” the proposal was...
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada. “This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on...
NEVADA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

Hand vote count stops, but Nye County vows to try again

Nye County election officials stopped hand counting ballots on Thursday evening following a Nevada Supreme Court ruling earlier that day that found their methods violated rules set to prevent officials from prematurely disclosing any results. But local election officials say they’ll revamp their plans and seek approval from the Nevada...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country

Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections. This time,...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE

