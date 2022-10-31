Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
pvtimes.com
‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is well-known for its Home At Last program and the organization is now working to launch a brand new off-shoot of that program geared specifically toward assisting Nye County residents in their pursuit of purchasing their own home. Dubbed “Buy in Nye,” the proposal was...
2news.com
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which is...
mynews4.com
Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada. “This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on...
2news.com
Dept. of Agriculture Offering Additional Food Items in Monthly Senior Nutrition Packages
(November 1, 2022) The Senior Nutrition and Wellness program provides food packages for food-insecure seniors throughout Nevada. Beginning today, monthly food packages will include additional food items such as fresh produce, frozen proteins and dairy. “This is a wonderful addition we are able to implement through American Rescue Plan Act...
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
Poll: Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in senate, three of four congressional races
(The Center Square) – Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in the Senate race and all House District races but one, according to the most recent survey by Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now, and The Hill. Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s support is at 50%, up 8 points since...
Naegleria fowleri infections in the United States
On October 19, 2022, Southern Nevada Health District reported death from Naegleria fowleri infection. (illustration); Dr_Microbe/iStock (naegleria fowleri); supersizer/iStock (people)
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
pvtimes.com
Hand vote count stops, but Nye County vows to try again
Nye County election officials stopped hand counting ballots on Thursday evening following a Nevada Supreme Court ruling earlier that day that found their methods violated rules set to prevent officials from prematurely disclosing any results. But local election officials say they’ll revamp their plans and seek approval from the Nevada...
Elko Daily Free Press
Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country
Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections. This time,...
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is preparing for winter water cuts asking Nevada Residents and Businesses to water landscape one day a week.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Organizations that represent corrections officers in the state told FOX5 finding and retaining officers has been a major issue. The union that represents state...
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Everything you need is right in the palm of your hand. Joining us now with more is director, Lisa Martin.
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
Comments / 1