Loudoun County, VA

DCist

Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend

Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
DULLES, VA
ffxnow.com

Capital One gets green light for urban park, baseball field at Tysons campus

Capital One has officially gotten permission to build a temporary baseball diamond and two permanent parks near its headquarters in Tysons. The Fairfax County Planning Commission approved two separate plans for recreational amenities on Oct. 26, setting the stage for work on the baseball field to potentially finish in time for the upcoming spring season.
TYSONS, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Student, 15, Stabbed at Mount Vernon HS — A student “is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student inside a school bathroom, Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis said Wednesday…The victim has non-life threatening injuries, Davis said.” [WTOP]. Metro Shows Off Upcoming Dulles Station — Two...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Axios DC

Sneak a peek at the new Silver Line

Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios
DULLES, VA
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in October

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1101 Chain Bridge Road — 7 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan that will allow for the development of data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion […] The post Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Expands to Reston, Virginia; Katie Sullivan Shares

RESTON, VA - Wegmans: coming to a town near you in February 2023. That is, if you are a resident of Northern Virginia. The retailer has begun construction on its newest store, set to open in Reston, VA, early next year. “While our opening is still a few months away,...
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Smoothie King run by McLean couple opens in Vienna

Vienna’s newest stop for smoothies celebrated its coronation yesterday. Smoothie King is now open to customers at 258 Maple Ave East, where it replaced the furniture store Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom in the same block as Sweet Leaf Cafe. For Shazia Zaidi, who owns the franchise with her husband,...
VIENNA, VA

