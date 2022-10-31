Even before Dulles officially opened in 1962, there were talks of adding a train to carry passengers to the airport. Decades later, it’s finally happening. The big picture: The Silver Line extension’s Dulles stop is one of six new stations opening on Nov. 15, and stretches Metro’s reach into Loudoun County. Sneak peek: We got to take a tour yesterday of the new line and rode from Ashburn to the airport and back. Here are a few quick takeaways:The ride from Ashburn to Dulles takes about 10 minutes. Metro estimates that a trip to Dulles from L’Enfant Plaza would take 58 minutes, and 53 minutes from Metro Center to Dulles.The Dulles Metro stop drops passengers off at the Garage 1 entrance, which has a moving walkway that leads to baggage claim at International Arrivals – the walk took us five minutes (and we were walking pretty slow).The new Silver Line stations offer their own parking, except Dulles and Reston Town Center.The most that riders will pay for a one-way trip to Dulles is $6. The Dulles Metro station entrance. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios A sign at baggage claim directing passengers to the new Dulles Metro stop. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

DULLES, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO