uniQure Resumes Enrollment in Huntington Disease Gene Therapy Trial
The DSMB has recommended the trial to continue with additional risk mitigation procedures. uniQure has resumed enrollment in the higher dose cohort of its phase 1/2 study (NCT05243017) of AMT-130 in European adults with Huntington disease (HD) on the recommendation of a Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).1. “We are pleased...
CAR Monocyte Therapy Fast Tracked for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
MT-101 is designed for quick delivery to patients with a vein-to-vein time of 8 days. Myeloid Therapeutics’ MT-101, an investigational autologous mRNA engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) monocyte therapy, has received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) CD5+ peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
Robert Wenham, MD, MS, FACS, On Advantages of FSHR-CER T for Ovarian Cancer
The chair of gynecologic oncology at Moffitt Cancer Center discussed advantages of targeting follicle stimulating hormone receptor with cell therapy for ovarian cancer. “Follicle stimulating hormone receptor’s target is ovarian tissue. There was a little bit of expression that was seen on testis and since we are treating women with ovarian cancer, that's not a concern for us at all. So, I think that this specificity will allow us to give cell doses that will really be selectingfor the targeted tissue.”
Alice Zhou, MD, PhD, and Omar Butt, MD, PhD, on Surprising Associations With Neurotoxicity and Neurofilament Light
The medical oncologists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discussed surprising findings from their retrospective study. “The next stage is trying to figure out where exactly is this injury coming from. And to do that, we actually have an ongoing prospective clinical trial that's combining all that we again have learned over the years from neurodegeneration to advanced neuroimaging, neurocognitive and neuropsychological testing, as well as a range of additional markers to distill down what exactly is the type of injury at each individual time over the course of treatment. So that's the next stage of our experiment.”
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – November 2, 2022
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
MB-106, A CD20-CAR T, Yields 100% ORR in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
Data from the first 2 patients were presented at the IWWM 2022 meeting. MB-106, Mustang Bio’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, has yielded a 100% overall response rate in 2 patients with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) treated so far in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial (NCT03277729).1. These data were...
